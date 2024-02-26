Aaliyah Nye makes history in 87-75 win over Mississippi State

CW/ Ethan Met Alabama guard Sarah Ashlee Barker (#3) moves down the court against Mississippi State on Feb. 25 in Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama guard Aaliyah Nye dominated the court en route to etching her name in Alabama women’s basketball history in an 87-75 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs Sunday afternoon in Coleman Coliseum.

After making her 95th 3-pointer of the season, Nye set the program record for the most 3-pointers in a single season. Nye’s performance was aggressive, boasting a game-high 28 points and nailing down eight of her 13 3-point attempts and nine field goals.

“For Nye to go off for 28 points is the difference in the game,” Mississippi State head coach Sam Purcell said. “We tried everything. We tried to deny her. We tried to make sure we didn’t lose her. But you’ve got to tip your hat off to the young lady.”

Before the game, both teams had the same 7-6 SEC and 20-8 overall record and shared nearly identical statistics, the only difference being the Bulldogs have recently found themselves in a three-game rut.

Forward Essence Cody found that focusing on her own game rather than the opponent was the most important thing.

“We have the same talent, and we have the same skill,” Cody said. “I just work on my skill and dominate in what I do.”

The game started with a 3-point dump from Nye, but despite Mississippi State guard Lauren Park-Lane matching this with a layup of her own, the Bulldogs couldn’t keep up with the three 3-pointers that followed that quarter.

By the end of the first quarter, Cody also started taking her piece of the action with two layups and a free throw of her own to end the first quarter 25-16 in favor of the Crimson Tide.

During the second quarter, Mississippi State mounted a short-lived comeback as the Bulldogs toppled Alabama’s once 9-point lead and took a 3-point lead themselves.

But Alabama quickly reclaimed the lead with a 3-pointer from Nye. The Crimson Tide stayed in the lead for the rest of the game, dividing the game by 19 points in the third quarter.

By the fourth quarter, Alabama led by 13 points, and the score continued to climb, mainly from guards Jessica Timmons and Sarah Ashlee Barker, who combined for 34 points.

“I’m just so proud of our team today,” head coach Kristy Curry said. “It’s such a big win. We have every opportunity in front of us. Our goal is to be a top-four seed in the SEC tournament, and that hope is still alive.”

The Crimson Tide will stay at Coleman Coliseum for its final home contest of the regular season against the Florida Gators on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.