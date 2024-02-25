Alabama softball still undefeated following weekend trip to the Green and Gold Classic

Courtesy of UA Athletics Alabama softball player Kristen White (3) slides into home against UAB at Mary Bowers Field in Birmingham, AL on Sunday, Feb 25, 2024.

Alabama softball made a trip to Birmingham for the Green and Gold Classic over the weekend and returned to Tuscaloosa without a blemish, going 5-0 to remain undefeated at 16-0.

The weekend began with a monstrous first inning against host UAB as the Crimson Tide put up eight runs while batting around the lineup. Left fielder Jenna Johnson, who hit twice in the inning, followed up her leadoff hit by pitch with a three-run homer, her first of the season, to put Alabama up 8-0.

“It was a good day all around for us,” Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said after Friday’s victories. “The first inning against UAB was huge for us. Getting 13 to the plate and scoring eight runs on seven hits was just a great start to the day.”

No more scoring was needed in Game 1 as senior Kayla Beaver and junior Alex Salter combined for a five-inning shutout in the run-rule victory. In her first appearance of the season, Salter drew a 1-4-3 double-play to end the game.

Pitching and defense led the way in game two as Alabama defeated Western Carolina 4-1. After a two-run single by center fielder Lauren Johnson, another pitching duo in Jaala Torrence and Alea Johnson teamed up to shut down the Catamounts. Torrence picked up her fifth victory of the season while allowing just her second earned run of the year. Johnson struck out three while receiving her first save of the year in two-inning fashion.

“The defense and the pitching did the rest for us,” Murphy said following Game 2 on Friday. “We scratched a few runs across in the second game, but both Jaala and Alea gave us a terrific pitching performance.”

Saturday’s doubleheader showed off the sticks of Alabama as the Crimson Tide scored 18 runs over the two-game span.

Trailing for the first time this season after a solo shot by Bradley in the bottom of the second, Alabama did not trail for long as third basemen Bailey Dowling snatched back the lead with a two-run single. The Crimson Tide padded their lead in the fifth when catcher Riley Valentine connected on a pitch, sending it flying over the center field wall for a grand slam. That put Alabama up 7-1, and the Crimson Tide would add three more en route to a 10-1 victory.

Another deficit and another comeback came in Game 2 as Alabama trailed 3-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth. Once again, the Crimson Tide responded with Jenna Johnson tying the game up on a two-run double to right center. Abby Duchscherer blew the game open in the bottom of the fifth with a three-run shot to left to extend the lead to 7-3. Catcher Marlie Giles put another on the board with a solo shot of her own. The Crimson Tide won 8-3 over North Alabama, the second victory over the Lions this week.

“I thought it was a really good offensive day today. Yesterday was dominated by pitching and defense, and today the hitters took over,” Murphy said on Saturday. “I thought we swung at some really good pitches. We had a little adversity today when we were behind in both games. We came back with some key hits from a lot of people. Emma Broadfoot, Jenna Johnson, Kenleigh Cahalan and then obviously later with the home runs from Duchscherer and Marlie hitting the ball hard.”

The hit parade continued Sunday as Alabama drubbed UAB 15-0 in five. Duchscherer never let a doubt set in as she hit a two-run homer in the first to kick the offense into gear. She tacked on three more RBIs later in the game when she doubled in a run and singled in two.

Leading 6-0 heading into the top of the third, the Crimson Tide put the nail firmly in the coffin with a seven-run inning. On top of Duchscherer’s two-run single, two home runs were hit in the inning. Junior Kendal Clark delivered off the bench with a two-run shot and Giles followed that with a solo shot.

“First, I have to say thanks to all the fans in Birmingham. We had great crowds all weekend and I can’t thank them enough for coming out to watch college softball,” Murphy said after the win Sunday. “Today was just the icing on the cake today. We had four home runs, hit the ball all over the place, played great defense, and got three pitchers time in the circle, which was our plan heading into the game. It was just a great day all around.”

Alabama will hit the road for a midweek game against Jacksonville State on Wednesday before returning to Tuscaloosa to kick off the Crimson Classic the following day. Wednesday’s game will begin at 5 p.m. CT and can be streamed on ESPN+.