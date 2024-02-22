Alabama softball’s offense fires on all cylinders in win against North Alabama

The bats were hot for Alabama softball, as the Crimson Tide rolled past North Alabama Wednesday afternoon for a 9-1 victory at Rhoads Stadium.

It didn’t take long at all to put a crooked number on the board as designated player Abby Duchscherer bashed a ball over the left field wall in the bottom of the first to give the Crimson Tide an early 2-0 lead.

“That was the key, because you know it was kind of a slow start on Sunday,” head coach Patrick Murphy. “And then when Abby cranks one halfway up the light pole I think it just put a jolt into everybody.”

First baseman Emma Broadfoot, who transferred to Tuscaloosa from North Alabama in the summer of 2022, added to the lead in the bottom of the third. With a walk by Duchscherer and a two-out single by third baseman Bailey Dowling, Alabama was in business.

After fouling off three pitches, Broadfoot connected, sending the ball sailing right off the scoreboard to put Alabama up 6-0 after three.

“This week we worked on two-strike approach, so we were really hounding on two-strike approach to see the ball big and just make an adjustment,” Broadfoot said. “Honestly, I didn’t feel it off the bat. After I hit it, I was like, man, that felt good, and it just kept going.”

After back-to-back scoreless innings, Alabama jumped back on the opposition with a game-sealing three-run sixth inning. Center fielder Larissa Preuitt, who came up with the bases loaded, slapped a line drive right up the middle to score two. Second baseman Kali Heivilin followed that up by ripping a liner through the six hole to push across run No. 9, giving Alabama the run rule.

“J-Lo [Jaala Torrence] pitched a heck of a game, so we wanted to get those runs for her so we can finish the game early,” Broadfoot said. “I’m proud of this team because we worked all week on finishing the game and we did that today.”

Facing a lineup full of slap hitters, the Alabama defense came prepared. Nearly every ball put in play was on the ground. The Crimson Tide defenders flew around fielding and throwing out the speedy Lion hitters. Shortstop Kenleigh Cahalan shone as she made plays both up the middle and charging in. The quick hands of the infield dominated, limiting North Alabama’s offensive attack.

“We worked a lot on ground balls this week, and Kenleigh Cahalan made some phenomenal plays,” Broadfoot said. “So as a hitter that’s hard to play against when you know every play is going to be made by her.”

Senior pitcher Jaala Torrence leaned into her defense. She pumped the strike zone and put North Alabama hitters in bad counts. Although the Lions did a nice job fouling off pitches, Torrence relentlessly filled the zone. Eventually, Torrence wore down the hitters, forcing weak contact and swings and misses. She pitched all six innings, picking up her fourth win of the season and allowing just one run.

“Jaala was just in complete control the whole time,” Murphy said. “She filled up the strike zone, didn’t walk anybody. I thought she was in control the entire game.”

The Crimson Tide will head to Birmingham this weekend for the Green and Gold Classic. Over the three-day tournament, Alabama will go toe to toe with UAB, Western Carolina, Bradley and North Alabama.