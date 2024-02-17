Of 8 Executive Council spots in SGA election, 6 are uncontested

Hannah Grace Mayfield CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield

The Student Government Association has released a list of candidates for next year’s Executive Council positions.

Out of the eight positions, only two are contested. By contrast, last year saw four contested elections for the Executive Council.

The official campaign period is Feb. 19-26, and voting will take place in myBama from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST on Feb. 27.

President:

Samad Gillani.

Will McDavid.

Executive secretary:

Jensyn Seay.

Executive vice president:

Olivia Frazier.

Vice president for academic affairs:

Cassidy Matwiyoff.

Vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion:

Jada Green.

Aubrei Grisaffe.

Vice president for external affairs:

Walker Parsons.

Vice president for financial affairs:

Lucas Weldon.

Vice president for student affairs:

Lucy Bonhaus.

A candidate forum and presidential debate will be held Feb. 25, two days before the election.