McRae set world lead as Alabama track and field races through the Southwest at New Mexico Collegiate Classic

Courtesy of UA Athletics Alabama track and fielder Khaleb McRae clocks the fastest time in the world for the 400-meter on Feb. 3 in Albuquerque, NM.

The Alabama track and field team improved from its impressive outing at the Bob Pollock Invitational with six event titles this weekend at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

One of the standout performances from the Crimson Tide came from senior Khaleb McRae. McRae’s 45.02-second time in the 400-meter dash is currently the best time in the world this year.

This weekend the Crimson Tide track and field team made its way to Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the New Mexico Collegiate Classic. Events started on Friday, with most of the events occurring on Saturday. The women’s team brought 12 athletes to compete in Albuquerque, while the men’s team brought 21.

Head coach Dan Waters explained how proud he was to see McRae accomplish something like this.

“What a day for Khaleb McRae,” Waters said. “Posting the fastest time in world this year is an amazing feat and I couldn’t be prouder of the work he’s put in with Coach [Blaine] Wiley.”

Track events

This weekend, the Crimson Tide took first place in three track events.

On Friday, junior Tarsis Orogot placed first in the 200, running a 20.34. Senior Matthew Weaver won the unseeded men’s 200, running a 20.83. Lastly, McRae won the seeded 400 on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide had a few other notable finishes.

Freshman Samuel Ogazi took second place in the 400-meter dash. Another Crimson Tide athlete placed fourth in that same event, senior Chris Robinson. Junior Margaret Conteh took fifth in the women’s 400-meter dash.

Sophomore Oussama El Bouchayby broke the school record in the 600-meter run, and his performance was enough to be the second-fastest time in NCAA history. With a time of 1:14.88, Oussama’s time was the fifth fastest ever recorded for the 600.

Field events

On Friday, The Crimson Tide claimed gold in three field events.

Graduate student Chandler Hayden and junior Ruben Banks claimed first in weight throw for the third consecutive week. In the women’s weight throw, Hayden achieved a new personal best with a throw of 22.58 meters, almost 2 meters farther than the thrower who finished in second place. Banks also continued his dominance in the men’s weight throw and finished with a throw of 22.74 meters.

Hayden and Banks are the only throwers who passed the 22-meter mark during the weight throw events.

Junior Miracle Ailes gave the Crimson Tide another first-place finish with her 1.81-meter performance in women’s high jump. On the men’s side, freshman Khristian Watson finished in the top five in men’s high jump with a 2.07-meter mark.

Graduate student Victoria Faber brought another top five finish to the Crimson Tide with her fourth-place mark of 4.04 meters, and junior men’s pole vaulter Louis Martinez also finished fourth with his 5.40-meter mark. Not only did Martinez achieve a new personal best, but he broke the school record with this performance.

Waters gave Martinez some high praise after he broke the record.

“I also want to commend Louis for breaking our school’s record in pole vault — another great individual performance from this weekend,” Waters said.

The meet continued Saturday with women’s shot put. Junior Mye’Joi Williams, the Alabama women’s indoor shot-put record holder, gave the Crimson Tide a second-place finish with a mark of 16.83 meters. Graduate student Amani Heaven grabbed a top five finish with her throw of 16.52 meters.

“Collectively, it was another strong weekend for the Crimson Tide with a number of student-athletes setting PRs,” Waters said. “At the midway point of the season, though, it’s important we continue our momentum as we start approaching championship season.

Next week, the Crimson Tide will split up, having athletes represent Alabama at the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, South Carolina, as well as in Boston at the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational from Feb. 9 to 10.