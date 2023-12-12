Women’s basketball takes 10th win of the season against in-state rival

The Crimson Tide faced off Sunday against an in-state rival, Samford University, securing a decisive 69-39 victory.

Alabama achieved its first double-double of the season, coming from forward Meg Newman, who scored 10 points and had 11 rebounds.

“I’m really proud of this one next to me,” head coach Kristy Curry said, referring to Newman. “I think she’s had two really good days and has stepped up defensively in a big way. It’s good to see her be who I know she can be.”

The game started much in Alabama’s favor; after winning the jump ball, the team went on a 4-point scoring run from a layup from guard Loyal McQueen and two free throws from forward Essence Cody.

The initial quarter unfolded without much action, marked by an almost four-minute scoring drought, which ended with a layup by guard Karly Weathers.

The quarter concluded dramatically as guard Jessica Timmons hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, propelling the Crimson Tide to a commanding 22-6 lead.

Despite pulling so far ahead in the first quarter, Alabama could not keep this momentum going into the second quarter, and Samford narrowed the deficit to only 10 points.

Samford orchestrated this comeback, fueled by four successful 3-pointers courtesy of guards Carly Heidger, Sadie Stetson and Masyn Marchbanks. Additionally, Marchbanks sealed the surge with a free throw.

Alabama could not match Samford. The Crimson Tide’s field goal percentage dropped from 47.1% to 30.8%, its 3-pointer percentage decreased from 57.1% to 20%, and its rebounds dropped from 11 to seven.

Alabama’s third quarter was similar to the second, with the team scoring 14 points. Like the one before, the quarter had multiple scoring droughts, with the last two minutes being completely devoid of action apart from a layup on a fast break by guard Del’Janae Williams.

During the fourth quarter, Alabama maintained its dominant performance, outscoring Samford with a 10-0 run in the final five minutes.

The Crimson Tide’s offensive effort was evident as it achieved 9-16 field goal accuracy and a 4-4 performance from the free-throw line. Defensively, Alabama showcased its strength with three blocks, effectively shutting out Samford and preventing any points in the last 5 minutes and 22 seconds.

The Crimson Tide had a 48.3% field goal percentage overall, including a solid 27.8% from beyond the arc. Its free-throw performance boasted an 80.0% success rate. Additionally, Alabama secured 39 rebounds, 10 of which were offensive rebounds.

“We get a scout before every game, and I looked at their stats and all their games, and they’ve been consistently outrebounded all year,” Newman said. “So going into it, I knew I had a really great opportunity to get on the glass, and that’s something coach has been stressing to me. And since I’ve got here that’s been my role, to rebound.”

Alabama’s offense thrived in the paint, securing 34 points, and capitalized on turnovers by scoring 28 points off Samford’s 19 turnovers. The team’s seven blocks effectively limited Samford’s scoring opportunities.

“I was really pleased today,” Curry said. “You know, on a day that maybe wasn’t SA’s [Sarah Ashlee Barker] best day, we had a lot of other people really step up … and it was really fun to see today.”

Women’s basketball will face off again at Coleman Coliseum against Louisiana-Monroe on Dec. 17 at noon CT.