SGA special election winners announced, ballots opened late

Ethan Henry, News Editor
November 29, 2023
CW / Caroline Simmons

The SGA announced the unofficial results for a special election held on Nov. 29. 

Gracie Olsen won the Senate seat for the College of Education, while Will Breedlove won the seat for the School of Law.  

Sam Badger and Saketh Reddy Kontham were elected to seats representing the Graduate School.  

Although the election was scheduled to be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in myBama, the voting link was not made available to students until 7:55 a.m. 

The voting period was extended to 8 p.m. to account for the problem and allow extra time. 

“Students from the College of Education, Graduate School and Law School have been notified by email of the extension,” read an email sent out by the SGA at 3:06 p.m. 

Turnout was 481, which represents 5.9% of all eligible voters. 
