Lemngole, Olemomoi propel Alabama cross-country to top 10 finish at championships 

Courtesy of UA Athletics Alabama runner Hilda Olemomoi and Alabama Runner Doris Lemngole on the podium during the 2023 Cross Country National Championship at Panorama Farms in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday, Nov 18, 2023.

The Alabama women’s cross-country team finished seventh overall at the NCAA championships on Saturday, thanks to two top 5 finishes in the 6,000 meter race from freshman Doris Lemngole and sophomore Hilda Olemomoi.

This was the second consecutive top 10 finish for the Crimson Tide, and the fourth consecutive year with a top 15 finish.

After the meet, head coach Dan Waters commended the team’s hard work and dedication they displayed all season.

“The preparation from coach Nick [Stenuf] and the execution by the girls was outstanding,” Waters said. “They ran a good race and I couldn’t be prouder of how we represented Alabama today.”

Lemngole finished second in the 6,000-meter race with a time of 19:05.7. Olemomoi finished not too far behind Lemngole in fourth place, with a time of 19:22.1.

“Having Doris finish as the national runner-up in her first season as a collegiate athlete was very exciting for us and I couldn’t be prouder of the race both she and Hilda ran today to earn a pair of top four finishes,” Waters said.”

Along with Lemngole and Olemomoi, in the women’s 6K, sophomore Joy Gill placed 53rd with a time of 20:15.0.

Juniors Victor Kiprop and Hillary Cheruiyot represented Alabama’s men’s team at the championships. Kiprop placed 20th in the men’s 10K with a time of 29:31.5. Cheruiyot placed 98th with a time of 30:33.1.

For their efforts, Lemngole, Olemomoi and Kiprop all earned All-American honors.