Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Gallery: Alabama Football vs. Chattanooga

Riley Thompson, Assistant Photo Editor
November 20, 2023
IMG_5930+copy
Gallery28 Photos
CW/ Hannah Grace Mayfield
Alabama players pray before the game against Chattanooga.
More to Discover
More in SPORTS
Alabama running back Justice Haynes (#22) attempts to stiff arm a Chattanooga defender to score a touchdown.
No. 8 Alabama football dominates Chattanooga in final home game of the regular season 
Alabama running back Jam Miller (#26) breaks through against Chattanooga.
Alabama’s big win showcases the depth of the Crimson Tide 
Alabama wins fourth straight game, defeats Mercer to end homestand
Alabama wins fourth straight game, defeats Mercer to end homestand
Crimson Tide swim and dive achieve school record at Tennessee Invite
Crimson Tide swim and dive achieve school record at Tennessee Invite
Alabama soccer player Gianna Paul (14) takes a shot against North Carolina at John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock, TX on Friday, Nov 17, 2023.
Alabama soccer falls in second round of NCAA tournament
Alabama women’s basketball coasts to 29-point win over South Florida 
Alabama women’s basketball coasts to 29-point win over South Florida 
The Crimson White • © 2023 http://www.ua.edu/copyright.html • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in