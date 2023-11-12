Alabama cross-country has 6 runners earn All-South Region honors

Courtesy of UA Athletics Members of the Alabama Cross Country team in a huddle before a meet.

The Alabama Crimson Tide cross-country teams each had two individuals advance to the NCAA championships at the NCAA South regional championships Friday in Gainesville, Florida.

The men’s team placed third in the men’s 10K with 86 points. The women’s team placed fourth in the women’s 6K with 98 points.

“With that said, we did not have the team finishes we were looking for,” head coach Dan Waters said. “Now, we will have to wait for Saturday’s selection show in hopes that our season’s body of work will land us an at-large bid.”

For the men’s team, junior Hillary Cheruiyot won the men’s South region individual crown. He secured his first-place finish with a time of 28:26.8.

Along with Cheruiyot, junior Victor Kiprop secured a spot in the NCAA championships. He finished the men’s 10K with a time of 28:29.9. Senior Eliud Kipsang finished in the top 20 with a time of 29:35.6 to help the Crimson Tide finish third.

“I’m super proud of Hillary for winning the men’s race, and of Victor, Doris and Hilda for putting together strong races and earning spots at the national championship,” Waters said.

For the women’s team, freshman Doris Lemngole and sophomore Hilda Olemomoi finished second and third, securing spots in the NCAA championships. Lemngole finished the women’s 6K with a time of 18:02.7, and Olemomoi finished with a time of 18:04.5. Sophomore Joy Gill finished in the top 20 with a time of 19:10.1 to help secure the fourth-place finish for the women’s team.

Cheruiyot, Kiprop and Kipsang each earned All-South Region honors for their top-25 individual finishes in the men’s 10K. Lemngole, Olemomoi and Gill also earned All-South Region honors for their top-25 individual finishes in the women’s 6K.

“It was great to have six individual runners earn All-South Region honors, and to repeat as the individual champion on the men’s side,” Waters said.

On Saturday, the Crimson Tide women’s team earned an at-large bid to enter the NCAA national championships. This will be the women’s fourth consecutive team appearance at the national championships for the first time in program history.

“That’s a program first that speaks directly to the way we have continued to build and grow,” Waters said. “On the men’s side, I’m looking forward to seeing what Hillary and Victor can do on the biggest stage. They’ve earned this moment and are looking to make the most of it. We’re excited to continue our season and look forward to the opportunity of representing the University at nationals.”

The Crimson Tide women’s cross-country team will join Cheruiyot and Kiprop at the NCAA national championship Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.