Alabama soccer advances to second round with 2-0 victory over Western Carolina

CW/ Lennox Krauter Alabama soccer player Nadia Ramadan (#10) kicks the ball against Western Carolina on Nov. 10 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Survive and advance.

That is the mantra for head coach Wes Hart’s team as it moves into the NCAA tournament in pursuit of a second straight College Cup appearance.

It’s exactly what Alabama soccer did, overcoming injury and sloppy play to get past a tough, feisty Western Carolina team and move into the round of 32.

“It’s not easy, first of all, to get into the NCAA tournament, and then on top of that to qualify for the second round,” Hart said. “We are certainly pleased with the fact that we’re still alive.”

The Crimson Tide got off to a fast start in this one, as senior Macy Clem scored off a corner from senior defender Marianna Annest in the 11th minute to put Alabama ahead.

But the rest of the first half was a struggle, as the Catamounts didn’t allow Alabama to even attempt a shot in the final 30 minutes of the period.

“I thought they [Western Carolina] did a fantastic job in that first half,” Hart said. “They made it very difficult for us.”

The second half, though, marked a clear shift.

The Crimson Tide outshot its opponent 12-4 down the stretch to ensure that Western Carolina would not score an equalizer.

On top of that, senior forward Itala Gemelli put a nail in the Catamount coffin with an 82nd-minute goal, her third of the season.

Alabama soccer did not win a tournament game in its first 30 seasons of existence; the Crimson Tide has now advanced to the round of 32 for the third consecutive year.

Awaiting the Crimson Tide in the second round is none other than a rematch with Anson Dorrance and North Carolina.

“I’m excited. You know, North Carolina is the most successful program in college soccer history,” Hart said. “Seeing them twice in one season is pretty awesome. We know that they’re a talented group. It’s a wonderful opportunity.”

Hart said there is reason to believe that Alabama can improve upon September’s 1-1 draw.

“I like to think that we’ve definitely improved, at least from an attacking standpoint,” Hart said. “I think our attack is a lot more dangerous than we were early on in the season. Once SEC season hit, I thought we looked more and more dangerous. As games went on, I thought we got a lot more territory. There were more chances created in the latter half of the season, and I think we’re in a good place.”

Alabama’s attacking was hampered this game by the absence of sophomore Gianna Paul.

The All-SEC forward was unable to play as she nursed an injury that she suffered last week at the SEC tournament in Pensacola, Florida.

Her injury opened the door for midfielder Cameron Silva to play a massive 37 minutes. The freshman shone throughout and left a clear impact on the game.

“It was definitely nerve-wracking,” Silva said. “But I had to stay cool, calm and collected. … It was super exciting.”

Alabama’s matchup with North Carolina will be played in Lubbock, Texas, next Friday. The time has not yet been announced, but the game will likely be broadcast on ESPN+.