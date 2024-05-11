Alabama men’s golf makes its 26th NCAA Regionals appearance in program history

Courtesy of UA Athletics Alabama Golfer Jonathan Griz in action at the Watersound Invitational at Shark’s Tooth Golf Course in Panama City Beach, Florida on Feb. 21.

Alabama men’s golf will compete in the program’s 26th NCAA regional Monday, May 13, through Wednesday, May 15, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

The Crimson Tide earned the No. 2 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional at the Finley Golf Club. The event’s host, the No. 1-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels, headlines the 13-team regional.

No. 3-seeded Georgia Tech, No. 4-seeded Tennessee State, and No. 5-seeded Northwestern round out the remaining top 5 seeds competing next week.

“There are a lot of quality golf teams that are going to Chapel Hill, so it will be a great challenge,” head coach Jay Seawell said.

This season marks the 18th time that Seawell has taken the team to the NCAA regionals. Alabama is also seeking back-to-back regional championships, as the team won the 2023 Norman Regional last season.

The top five teams of the Chapel Hill Regional at the end of the 54-hole stroke play tournament will advance to the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship hosted by the University of Texas at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California. Alabama has advanced to nationals 12 times under Seawell and is hoping to make it 13 next week.

“Our boys look forward to the challenge and are excited for the opportunity,” Seawell said.

Alabama will begin play on Monday at 7:30 a.m. off the first tee alongside North Carolina and Georgia Tech.