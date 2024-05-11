Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Alabama men’s golf makes its 26th NCAA Regionals appearance in program history

Quinn Shanley, Contributing Writer
May 11, 2024
Alabama+Golfer+Jonathan+Griz+in+action+at+the+Watersound+Invitational+at+Sharks+Tooth+Golf+Course+in+Panama+City+Beach%2C+Florida+on+Feb.+21.
Courtesy of UA Athletics
Alabama Golfer Jonathan Griz in action at the Watersound Invitational at Shark’s Tooth Golf Course in Panama City Beach, Florida on Feb. 21.

Alabama men’s golf will compete in the program’s 26th NCAA regional Monday, May 13, through Wednesday, May 15, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. 

The Crimson Tide earned the No. 2 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional at the Finley Golf Club. The event’s host, the No. 1-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels, headlines the 13-team regional.  

No. 3-seeded Georgia Tech, No. 4-seeded Tennessee State, and No. 5-seeded Northwestern round out the remaining top 5 seeds competing next week. 

There are a lot of quality golf teams that are going to Chapel Hill, so it will be a great challenge,” head coach Jay Seawell said.  

This season marks the 18th time that Seawell has taken the team to the NCAA regionals. Alabama is also seeking back-to-back regional championships, as the team won the 2023 Norman Regional last season 

The top five teams of the Chapel Hill Regional at the end of the 54-hole stroke play tournament will advance to the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship hosted by the University of Texas at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California. Alabama has advanced to nationals 12 times under Seawell and is hoping to make it 13 next week. 

“Our boys look forward to the challenge and are excited for the opportunity,” Seawell said.  

Alabama will begin play on Monday at 7:30 a.m. off the first tee alongside North Carolina and Georgia Tech. 
More to Discover
More in SPORTS
Alabama softball player Emma Broadfoot (12) swings at the ball against Auburn at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, AL on Saturday, May 4, 2024.
Softball finishes under .500 in SEC play for first time in team history
Alabama tennis player Roan Jones celebrates following the teams win in the first round over Charlotte.
No. 20 Alabama men's tennis falls to No. 13 Duke in the second round of the NCAA tournament
Alabama Golfer JP Cave in action at the Watersound Invitational at Sharks Tooth Golf Course in Panama City Beach, FL on Wednesday, Feb 21, 2024.
Men’s golf team’s quest for a fifth SEC championship comes up short
Softball avoids sweep against Tennessee with victory on Sunday
Softball avoids sweep against Tennessee with victory on Sunday
Kool-Aid McKinstry was drafted to the New Orleans Saints in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
10 Alabama football players hear their names called at the NFL draft
Track and field concludes regular season with four first-place finishes
Track and field concludes regular season with four first-place finishes
The Crimson White • © 2024 http://www.ua.edu/copyright.html • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in