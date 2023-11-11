Alabama volleyball drops season series to Arkansas, losing streak now at 14

CW/ Hannah Grace Mayfield Alabama volleyball player Lily Hopkins (#15) prepares to hit the ball against Arkansas on Nov. 10 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama volleyball suffered another loss this Friday against Arkansas, extending its losing streak to 14. The Crimson Tide is now 0-14 in the SEC.

Arkansas was dominant in the first set, immediately taking the lead 1-0 and never looking back to win the set 25-15. In the second set Alabama was able to get some momentum going and build an early lead. However, the momentum soon switched, and Arkansas took over, winning the set 25-16.

The third set, however, was much more back and forth. The teams traded points early on, yet Arkansas was able to take over a slight lead at 13-8. Alabama was starting to make a comeback but then Arkansas pulled away late and won the set 25-21, resulting in a sweep for the Razorbacks and another defeat for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama’s seniors also stood out. Middle blocker Chaise Campbell had 6.5 points, six kills and 14 total attacks as well as a .286 hitting percentage. Graduate student Alyiah Wells had 7.5 points and 17 total attacks along with seven kills.

Despite the loss, head coach Rashinda Reed said she was impressed with the players stepping up.

“I feel like we did some really nice things today,” Reed said, “At one point we had four freshmen out there, and I feel like with them the future is bright and they put it all out there.”

Middle blocker Jordyn Towns was one of those freshmen. Towns was a shining star on the attack for the Crimson Tide, putting up 6.5 points, six kills, 23 total attacks and a .130 hitting percentage. Setter Callie Kieffer also played well, tallying 20 assists and 11 digs.

Even with the freshmen stepping up, Alabama was overwhelmed by Arkansas’ attack. The Razorbacks had 52 kills, compared with the Crimson Tide’s 28. Arkansas also had a .422 hitting percentage compared with Alabama’s .121. Alabama didn’t help itself either, having a total of 15 attack errors compared with Arkansas’ six.

Even with the challenges the team has faced so far this season, Reed said she is happy her players are giving it their all.

“We did a good job of putting it all out on the court,” Reed said. “I felt like at no moment did they sit there and give up.”

The Crimson Tide’s next game is Sunday at 6 p.m., when it will host the No. 21 Florida Gators.