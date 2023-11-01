Women’s golf jumps to fifth in final day of Landfall Tradition

The Alabama women’s golf team finished fifth at the Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, North Carolina, after jumping four spots on the final day. Over the three-day event, the Crimson Tide shot an 8-under-par total of 856, with its best day coming on the last.

Senior Elina Sinz started off the tournament well with a 1-under 71 to sit in a tie for 17th place. During her first round, Sinz would card five birdies, including three on the back nine.

Sophomore Taylor Kehoe finished the second round inside the top 20 after a 1-under 71. After the conclusion of the second round, Kehoe had 28 pars through the first 36 holes, which would be good enough for third in the tournament at the time.

Also after the second round, the Crimson Tide as a team ranked second in the tournament when it came to scoring on par 4s (4.04).

Kehoe backed up her strong second round with an even better final round, finishing the round with six birdies and an eagle on the 18th hole to card an 8-under 64, which vaulted her into the second top-five finish of her young career. She finished the tournament in a tie for second place.

“She [Kehoe] is very capable of competing for championships at the highest level, and today should prove that to her,” head coach Mic Potter said.

Kehoe, along with senior Sarah Edwards, and freshman Kaitlyn Schroeder, was one of three players to shoot under par on the final day of play to help vault the Crimson Tide to its top-five finish. Edwards went on to finish inside the top 20, and Sinz finished inside the top 50.

“Today was a great way to end the fall season. We finally were able to establish some momentum and keep it going, which had been eluding us in all three of our prior tournaments,” Potter said.

The women’s golf team’s fall season is over. The team will return to action Feb. 18 in Melbourne, Florida, for the Moon Golf Invitational.