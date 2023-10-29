City+Council+approves+toy+drive+and+retention+bonuses+for+Tuscaloosa+police+officers

The Tuscaloosa City Council approved the Children’s Toys for Parking Tickets Program on Tuesday, following up on the success of its recent “school supplies for parking tickets” drive.

Like its predecessor, the program will forgive overtime parking tickets for Tuscaloosa residents, this time for donating new children’s toys. Toys worth at least $10 will compensate for one ticket, and toys worth $18 will compensate for two.

The program will run Nov. 6-Dec. 6, and all toys collected will be donated to Toys for Tots.

The council also approved a $10,000 one-time retention bonus for some Tuscaloosa Police Department officers. Officers employed before Oct. 24 are eligible for the program.

To receive the bonus, officers must sign a two-year retention agreement to serve continuously with the Tuscaloosa Police Department. Mayor Walt Maddox will lead a task force that includes councilors Lee Busby, John Faile and Raevan Howard to analyze how the bonus will impact TPD staffing levels.

Additionally, the council hosted its annual “Tech or Treat” at the Tuscaloosa Gateway Innovation and Discovery Center on Tuesday night.

According to Council President Kip Tyner, the free family event hosted over 40 vendors and featured games, costumes and candy combined with STEAM-based learning.