Alabama men’s and women’s swimming and diving secure wins over Missouri

Alabama swimming and diving continued its dominant season last Friday, with both the men’s and women’s teams cruising to blowout wins over Missouri at the Don Gambril Olympic Pool in the Alabama Aquatic Center.

The men, ranked No. 19, knew they would have their work cut out for them against the No. 20-ranked Tigers.

“Fun meet and really good outcome,” junior swimmer Charlie Hawke said.

The Australian, who was Second Team All-America selection last year, dominated in victories in the 500-yard (4:27.59) and 1000-yard (9:19.93) freestyle.

Other highlights from the men’s 180-118 win included junior Kaique Alves, freshman Tommy Hagar and sophomore Tim Korstanje each earning a pair of victories. Alves dominated the 200 freestyle (1:35.82) in addition to winning the 100 freestyle (43.48) later in the meet. Hagar won his second career 200 backstroke (1:44.81) in as many tries, along with taking the 200 individual medley (1:49.49). Korstanje, who also earned 2023 Second Team All-America honors, won the 50 freestyle (20.09) and 100 butterfly (47.53).

In addition, seniors Trey Sheils and Michael Deans won the 100 breastroke (53.95) and 200 breaststroke (2:00.16), respectively.

The women were even more dominant.

Freshman Jada Scott continued an incredible start to her career by notching three individual wins, in the 100 backstroke (54.24), 100 freestyle (49.05) and 200 individual medley (2:02.69), while leading the No. 20 women’s team to a 212-88 victory.

Sophomore Mackenzie Brandt and junior Avery Wiseman were the other women to notch multiple wins for the Crimson Tide. Brandt dominated in the 500 freestyle (4:49.04) and 1000 freestyle (9:58.10), while Wiseman won both the 100 (1:01.44) and 200 (2:14.06) breastroke.

Sophomore Lockett Bowley won the 200 freestyle (1:50.60), and freshmen Laurel Blase and Cadence Vincent took the 200 backstroke (1:59.55) and 50 freestyle (22.72), respectively.

“A really good day on both sides,” head coach Margo Geer said post-meet. “With this being our first SEC competition, we wanted to make sure we really respected our opponents coming in. Obviously, Missouri has two great teams, so we knew that this would be a good challenge for the team. I feel like, on both sides, we really stepped up and showed some really good stuff today.”

Everybody is excited about what this Alabama team can do this year.

“I think we’re at a really good point this season both from a race perspective and a team morale perspective,” Hawke said.

The Crimson Tide now prepares to travel to Tallahassee for both the men’s and women’s teams’ first road meets of the season, against Florida State and LSU on Nov. 4.