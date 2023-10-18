UA NPHC hosts 2023 step show

CW / Caroline Simmons Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., performs at the step show.

The chartered National Pan-Hellenic Council organizations hosted their annual step show on Friday.

This year’s theme, “A Step Back in Time,” paid homage to various TV sitcoms of the 1990s and early 2000s. The organizations competed for funds that will be put toward chapter involvements.

The event began with a pre-show that highlighted different organizations on campus. The Afro American Gospel Choir performed first, followed by a dance performance by the Crimson Belles. The members of Phi Mu sorority, who won the Homecoming Choreography Contest, also performed.

Seven out of the eight chartered NPHC organizations performed intricately choreographed step performances. Each organization had 12 minutes to perform and had to adhere to its chosen sitcom. They competed for first and second place, with the first-place winners earning $1,000 and the second-place winners earning $500.

In the sorority competition, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. won the first-place prize with “In Living Color,” and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. came in second with “That’s So Raven.” For the fraternities, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. won first and second place, respectively. Kappa Alpha Psi’s chosen sitcom was “Family Matters,” while Alpha Phi Alpha chose “Everybody Hates Chris.”

Sydney Davis, a senior majoring in business administration, said she admires the work that the organizations put into their performances.

“You can see how passionate they are about representing their frat or sorority,” she said. “I think it’s really cool. I know some Greeks who were practicing for months, or at odd hours of the day, so to see their work pay off was cool!”

Carrigan Collins, a junior majoring in African American studies, reflected on past years of the step show.

“It’s always been a fun time,” she said. “Supporting my friends and just having a good time, I look forward to it every year.”

Davis said the step show is her favorite part of Homecoming.

“Sometimes it doesn’t feel like the school does enough for Black students,” she said. “It’s nice that we can have something like this to highlight the importance of Black Greek life.”

Sydney Williams, a senior majoring in psychology, said that she hopes the step show will continue as a show of solidarity among the NPHC organizations.

“Yeah, it’s a competition, but everyone is still proud of each other when they win.” she said. “I hope that even more people come next year because it’s really one of the most fun Homecoming things we have.”