Fans stand behind Alabama volleyball amid losing season

CW/ Lennox Krauter The Alabama volleyball team playing against Missouri on Oct. 11 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama volleyball fell to Missouri in straight sets Wednesday night to fall to 0-6 in SEC play.

But none of that mattered to the 880 fans who packed into Foster Auditorium to go support their team.

“I love this team and I love these players,” said Ben Smith, a 2018 graduate and self-proclaimed Alabama volleyball superfan, who estimates that he has been to almost 200 of the team’s games in his lifetime. “It was a great atmosphere.”

The team gave out free hats before the game, much to the joy of all in attendance.

“I came here because of the hat,” said Aneh Njoh, a UA freshman. “But I had so much fun at the game. I think I want to start coming to more volleyball games now.”

“Oh, marketing has been awesome these past few years,” Smith said. “They’ve had so many great promotions, they know how to get people in the door.”

And once fans get in the door, they do not want to leave.

“Oh, I didn’t even consider heading out,” said Corbin Heustess, a senior at the University. “This was fun, the place was electric, it was a great time.”

The team benefits from playing in the 3,800-seat Foster Auditorium, as opposed to somewhere like Coleman Coliseum, which holds almost four times as many fans. Due to its small size and relatively low ceilings, the arena can look full and sound loud.

And the noise was helped further by the legendary Million Dollar Band.

“I love everything about being here,” freshman band member Austin Yoder said. “Being here to keep the fans in it and help out the players is really important and it’s great to be able to do that.”

The other key group of people who helped keep the fans involved were the cheerleaders.

“We cheer at about two or three volleyball games per year, and this was obviously one of them,” said Zoë Woodrow, a senior cheerleader. “Today’s game was actually really entertaining. I think the crowd and the fans really came out to support.”

And nobody is more appreciative of the fans than the team themselves.

“Our fans have been coming out this season,” junior libero Sydney Gholson said. “It definitely helps us out on the court knowing that we have this many people backing us up.”

“The crowd is great. I love their support,” head coach Rashinda Reed said. “I’m so grateful for their support and for them being a part of our journey. I appreciate everyone in Tuscaloosa.”

Unfortunately, the Crimson Tide has to spend the next week on the road, but will return to T-town for a three-game homestand starting with Alumni Day against LSU on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 4 p.m.