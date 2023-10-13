Annual QSA State of the Queer Union addresses issues facing LGBTQ+ people

CW / Caroline Simmons Carmarion D. Anderson-Harvey speaks at the State of the Queer Union.

The Queer Student Association hosted its annual “State of the Queer Union” event Wednesday. The night focused on addressing laws affecting LGBTQ+ people, discussing acceptance of LGBTQ+ individuals in non-queer spaces and equipping those in attendance to create change surrounding LGBTQ+ issues.

Transgender pastor Carmarion D. Anderson-Harvey, the Alabama state director of the Human Rights Campaign’s Project One America, was the keynote speaker. She encouraged students not only to participate in all elections, but also to advocate for themselves and the next generation of queer individuals.

“You are here to get a degree, but you are here to elevate your voice as an advocate,” Anderson-Harvey said in her speech.

Anderson-Harvey discussed the banning of puberty blockers for anyone under the age of 19, critical race theory and books.

Sean Atchison, the president of the QSA and a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, said the event is designed to educate everyone, no matter their identity, on what is happening involving the queer community.

“We are in a state of emergency as a community here in the state of Alabama, but also across the country,” Atchison said.

There was also a Q&A portion with student panelists Lena Pelham, president of the Sexuality and Gender Alliance at Auburn, and Olivia Bibbs, a UA senior majoring in African American studies who advocates for trans rights. The students were joined on the panel by Rachel Benoit, assistant principal at Magic City Acceptance Academy in Homewood, Alabama, the only LGBTQ+-affirming secondary school in the state.

“Working as individuals is much weaker than working as a collective unit, so going to these events is how we learn from someone on how we can work together on those goals,” Sam Barskiy, a freshman majoring in computer science, said.

Students were also allowed to send in questions for the panelists to answer and were encouraged to stay after the event to speak with them and Anderson-Harvey.

“The best part of this event was hearing from a Black trans preacher,” Barskiy said.

Those in attendance were encouraged to join the QSA and to continue to support queer individuals by engaging with the community.

“As a queer person, I want to know more about the queer community and how I can engage and help others in the queer community,” Madison Brainerd, a freshman majoring in news media, said. “I want to be a voice in my community and see a change happening.”