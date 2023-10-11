Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Gallery: Alabama Soccer vs. Texas A&M

Natalie Teat, Photo Editor
October 11, 2023
RWT_0532
Gallery14 Photos
CW/ Riley Thompson
Alabama soccer player Felicia Knox (#8) prepares to make a corner kick against Texas A&M on Oct. 8 in College Station, Texas.
More to Discover
More in SPORTS
Alabama wheelchair basketball player Evan Lott (#3) takes a shot on goal.
Men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball teams look to repeat as national champions
Alabama gymnastics team celebrating against Auburn in Coleman Coliseum on Feb. 3, 2023.
Alabama sports teams rally around breast cancer survivors with Power of Pink games
A rendering of the new Sports Illustrated Resort slated to be built in Tuscaloosa.
New sports-related resort coming to Tuscaloosa
Alabama cross-country runner Doris Lemngole participating in a race at the Joe Piane Invitational on Sept. 29, 2023.
Doris Lemngole’s ‘improbable’ journey
Alabama soccer player Nadia Ramadan (#10) prepares to kick the ball in a game against Texas A&M on Oct. 8 in College Station, Texas.
A look at Alabama soccer’s SEC road games following another loss
No. 9 Florida hands Alabama volleyball a 5-game losing streak despite gritty performance
No. 9 Florida hands Alabama volleyball a 5-game losing streak despite gritty performance
The Crimson White • © 2023 http://www.ua.edu/copyright.html • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in