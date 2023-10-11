NPHC to take a step back in time for annual step show

Courtesy of the UA NPHC Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., performs during the 2022 step show.

The UA National Pan-Hellenic Council will host its annual step show on Friday, Oct. 13, at Coleman Coliseum.

The show will feature performances from the eight NPHC organizations on campus; this year, the show is titled “A Step Back in Time,” and the performances will draw inspiration from ’90s and 2000s sitcoms.

According to a description on the University’s ticket office website, the step show will feature performances with “series of intricate dance steps, vibrant music selections, and elaborate show themes.” The show will also include performances from other on-campus organizations.

TJ Rodgers, a senior majoring in news media, serves as the vice president of NPHC and the director of this year’s step show. Rodgers said he hopes everyone who attends gets a sense of nostalgia from the sitcoms being highlighted.

“This year, the name of the show is ‘A Step Back in Time,’ and we plan to pay homage to the Black sitcoms we grew up on,” Rodgers said. “The fun part about that is the crowd is able to figure out which one they’re [the performers] doing and get excited. I feel like it’s going to be a very fun atmosphere.”

Rodgers said his role this year means a lot to him because he’s following in the footsteps of his sister, who directed the step show in 2021.

“Last year was so much fun, and the year before that, when my sister did it, was amazing too,” Rodgers said. “She did it her senior year, and I just want to put on a great show as well, but also one-up her a couple of times.”

Rodgers, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., said he hopes audiences will appreciate the hard work of the performers who he says have been practicing their routines since school started.

In a joint statement, the members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., last year’s winners among the sororities, expressed their excitement to perform this year.

“We’ll forever cherish that unforgettable moment when our names were called on stage,” the statement read. “It was the realization that not only had we seen something special in ourselves, but others did as well. We can’t wait to show everyone our hard work again this year!”

Some students are excited to see how organizations will interpret this year’s theme following last year’s step show.

“This is something I look forward to every year,” Sydney Williams, a senior majoring in psychology, said. “Every year it keeps getting better and better, and it’s always fun to see how the different organizations include the theme.”

Williams said she’s excited to see all of the work put into the performances, especially from her friends who are performing.

“They’re spending hours trying to put on a good show for everybody, and have been for months now, so I hope everyone who goes to the show will appreciate that,” Williams said.

The show will start at 7:30 p.m.