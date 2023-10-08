Q&A with Homecoming queen candidate Rachel Seale

Editor’s note: Rachel Seale is a staff reporter for the news desk. However, she is not actively working for the newspaper during her campaign.

The Crimson White’s Leah Bethea sat down with Homecoming queen candidate Rachel Seale to discuss Seale’s homecoming platform.

Leah Bethea: Introduce yourself: major, hometown and any other details you want to share about yourself.

Rachel Seale: “My name is Rachel Seale. I’m a senior in news media and my minor is English. I’m from Northport, Alabama, so I’ve lived in Tuscaloosa and Northport pretty much my whole entire life. My philanthropy for homecoming is the Tuscaloosa chapter of Youth for Christ. They have two different organizations. They have Campus Life, which helps local middle and high school students, pairing them up with college mentors and help them with their walk with Christ and lead them to a relationship with Jesus and just support them in school events and extracurriculars. And then Parent Life exists to help teenage and young adult mothers. They give them resources while they’re pregnant and after their pregnancy. They plug them in and help them full supports as well.”

Bethea: Which student organizations and off-campus organizations are you affiliated with, if any?

Seale: “On campus I am a staff writer for the news desk of The Crimson White. Last year I was a contributing writer for culture and news, this year I’m just news. I am a part of Alpha Delta Chi, which is a national Christian sorority on campus. I’ve had a couple different chairs and leadership positions throughout my time, and I’ve been at ADX since fall of my freshman year, so I rushed during COVID but I was so glad to have a group of girls and sisterhood that I can be a part of still. I’m also on Riptide’s hip-hop dance crew, which is the club team at Alabama, and I joined that last year. I’m a tutor at the Media Writing Center in Reese Phifer. I started doing that this semester to help any media students with their writing skills or anything they need help with. I’m also a member of FATE, which is Future Alumni for Tradition [and] Excellence. My freshman year, I was inducted to the freshman honor society, Alpha Lambda Delta. Off campus I’m part of Tuscaloosa chapter of Youth for Christ. So I’m a mentor and help with middle school hangouts and get to know them and support them with anything that they have.”

Bethea: Why did you decide to run for Homecoming queen?

Seale: “Since I’m from Tuscaloosa, I’ve grown up going to football games and seeing the Homecoming parade, and I’ve just always imagined what it would be like to be on the court or be Homecoming queen. I’ve just always seen the Homecoming parade and the queen in the parade and the games and the pep rally and everything. I just wanted to be an example role model for other little girls that are looking up and dreaming of being Homecoming queen. And also an example for other students to just put yourself out there and create change because we go to the University, where legends are made, and if you want to be a true legend, just put yourself out there and enact change with your voice and platform.”

Bethea: How have you served the students at the Capstone?

Seale: “I definitely think being a tutor this year at the Media Writing Center has let me meet younger students who want to be journalists and just helping them find what they’re so passionate about because I’ve changed my major a couple of times, so it wasn’t until I was a sophomore but I really kind of figured out that I wanted to do news media. And so I just want to help them become passionate about writing in general and why I love it and why they should pursue it, and also being about to tell other students stories in the community on The Crimson White. I just love being able to use my writing and share people’s stories and be their voice even if they can’t speak up for themselves.”

Bethea: How would you use the Homecoming queen’s platform?

Seale: “I definitely just want to shine a light on what Homecoming queen does and just have her be more involved with the student body and be open to having students come and kind of like a town hall meeting and anybody can come in and with concerns they see and want to have changed but might not have a platform. Or have the right connections to actually go and make that happen. So, I definitely want to be an example of what a Capstone student should be, and then just being able to be there for students and listen to their concerns, because that’s one thing I like about writing, is that I can put those concerns out there and then the public starts talking about it. And so, I just kind of wanted to do the same thing for students is have whatever they want addressed, and I can help partner with SGA and get what they need become a reality.”

Bethea: Why are you the best choice for Homecoming queen?

Seale: “I think definitely since I’ve grown up in Tuscaloosa, and just I have this love of like Alabama and the University and Homecoming and football instilled in me since I was little. I definitely know what it’s like to be a part of this community and family and this, just, the familial bonds of like coming back on Homecoming. Whether you’re alumni or you’re a current student. I just want to promote the love that I have for this University and the place that I’ve already always called home because ever since I was little, like I dreamed about going to Alabama and knew like this was the only school for me. I didn’t apply to any other schools. This was my home, and I just want to help other students realize their love and passion for Alabama. I just think that gives me like a really good advantage, just being here and knowing the community and students and just wanting everybody else to feel as passionate as I do about The University of Alabama.”