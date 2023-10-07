Dunlap’s record-breaking round leads Alabama men’s golf to Hamptons Intercollegiate title

Courtesy of UA Athletics Alabama golfer Nick Dunlap competes at the Hamptons Intercollegiate in East Hampton, NY, on Oct. 2.

After a solid start to the 2023 fall golf season, Alabama men’s golf finally broke through at the Hamptons Intercollegiate in Hampton, New York, bringing the team title back to Tuscaloosa.

Head coach Jay Seawell says he’s proud of how the team competed in New York.

“Winning a college golf tournament is a hard thing to do and takes a lot of work and a lot of practice,” Seawell said. “What makes this even better is that it was a whole team effort with all five of our guys having played well.”

The Crimson Tide was once again led by sophomore superstar Nick Dunlap, who made national headlines by shooting his historic score of a 12-under 60 in the second round on Monday. On the 18th green of Dunlap’s round, the US Amateur champion hit his approach shot to eight feet out; if he had made the birdie putt, Dunlap would’ve become the first golfer in NCAA history to shoot a sub-60 round. Unfortunately for Dunlap, his birdie putt lipped out of the cup. Nevertheless, Dunlap’s 60 is an Alabama school record for the lowest score shot in a single round. Dunlap is the 18th golfer in NCAA history to shoot a 60.

Despite his astounding start to the tournament, Dunlap could not capture his second straight individual title. Luke Powell from UCLA secured the victory over Dunlap by one stroke, scoring 17-under 199. Dunlap finished the tournament with 16 birdies, which marked fourth in the field.

Along with Dunlap, four other Alabama players finished in the top 20. Senior Canon Claycomb turned in another solid performance. The Kentucky native finished the tournament with a total score of 1-under 212. With 14 Birdies through the three rounds, Claycomb also finished the tournament top five in birdies.

Outside of the top 10, fifth-year Auburn transfer Austin Coggins made his debut performance with the Crimson Tide. Coggins turned in a promising debut showing, finishing the tournament in 15th at even par 216.

Both senior Thomas Ponder and sophomore Jonathan Grizz finished in a share of 16th with a total score of 1-over 217. Finally, freshman Luke Coyle competed as an individual, finishing at 12-over 228, landing in a share of 47th.

Alabama will round out the fall season at the penultimate Steelwood Collegiate in Loxley, Alabama, starting on Oct. 28.