Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Tuscaloosa residents celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month at Druid City Pride

Emma Brandenburg, Contributing Writer
October 4, 2023
Festival+attendees+leave+behind+words+of+encouragement+to+members+of+the+LGBTQ%2B+community+on+Oct.+1+at+Druid+City+Pride+Festival.
Emma Brandenburg
Festival attendees leave behind words of encouragement to members of the LGBTQ+ community on Oct. 1 at Druid City Pride Festival.

Druid City Pride hosted its eighth annual festival of the same name on Sunday, honoring both Tuscaloosa’s queer community and the commencement of LGBTQ+ History Month. The festival capped off a weeklong schedule of celebrations, which consisted of a family skate night, drag queen bingo and more.  

According to the organization’s website, the festival was brought to life in 2016 following the success of the Pride events in the city in years prior.  

“There were not any outlets at all prior to Druid City Pride coming on the scene,” Russell Howard, UA LGBTQ Alumni Association president, said. “Druid City Pride has been phenomenal for the queer community of West Alabama — Tuscaloosa specifically. It is one of those things they continue to grow on, and they are doing a fantastic job at it.” 

The event showcased talent within the Tuscaloosa community, with performances from students in the UA dance programs, drag queen Genesis, and the festival’s headliner, country singer Chris Housman. 

Howard said his favorite thing about DCP is not only the performers but the audience. 

“It is a community event, and you see that across all ages, sexualities and genders,” Howard said. “It truly is a beautiful thing to see everybody come out and be a part of this wonderful experience, whether they are onstage or off.”  

In addition to the festival’s performances and large crowds, DCP also hosted several vendors: queer-owned small businesses, various restaurants in downtown Tuscaloosa, and sponsored booths from companies like T-Mobile and Target.  

The event would not have been possible without help from the city, DCP President Margaret Christian said. “The city has helped us with social media opportunities in addition to letting us use Government Plaza.” 

The city’s support extended past support of the festival. Christian said that over the weekend, a parking deck’s lighting display was devoted to Druid City Pride, shifting between various colors. 

“Tuscaloosa has done well in showing up to DCP and lending both an ear and a helping hand to the community to show their support,” Christian said. 

DCP also invited several UA organizations to take part in the event, providing both LGBTQ+ and allied students with information surrounding campus resources and diversity, equity and inclusion programs. 

“We are here at Pride every year,” UA Safe Zone Director Lizzie Smith said. “We work with a lot of organizations to help put on these events and bring what we work for at UA out into the community, and in turn, they bring the wonderful things they do back to our students.” 

Smith said DCP means a lot to the students at Alabama. 

“When a lot of folks get here, whether they are out-of-state or in-state students, sometimes this is the first Pride event they ever get to come to, and the only one they ever feel safe coming to,” Smith said. 
More to Discover
More in NEWS
SGA sign outside its office in the UA Student Center.
SGA passes CrossingPoints bus stop resolution, approves funding, and more
Big Al dances on the Student Center Lawn at the DEI Passport Kickoff.
SGA hosts DEI kickoff event for revised passport program
2023 Homecoming queen candidates announced
2023 Homecoming queen candidates announced
Moundville’s 35th annual Native American festival to be held this week
Moundville’s 35th annual Native American festival to be held this week
The Wheelers, one of the student bands that competed in last year’s Battle of the Bands
SGA announces timeline for Battle of the Bands fundraiser
Participants during the Out of Darkness Walk hosted by Tide Against Suicide on Sept. 24 at The University of Alabama.
UA student organization holds walk to raise suicide prevention awareness
More in TOP STORIES
Alabama running back Jase McClellan (#2) celebrates a touchdown against Ole Miss on Sept. 23 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Jase McClellan: A look at Alabama’s top running back
Alabama football tight end CJ Dippre carries the ball during the Crimson Tides game against Mississippi State on Sep. 30 in Starkville, Miss.
Alabama football overcomes rough start to dominate Mississippi State for second SEC win
City Council applies for airport grant and distributes ABC licenses for charity events
City Council applies for airport grant and distributes ABC licenses for charity events
Alabama women’s basketball player Loyal McQueen (#0) preparing to shoot a free throw against South Carolina on Jan. 29, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum.
Women’s basketball prepares for 2023-24 season
UA student-run Quad Marketplace revamping the fashion experience
UA student-run Quad Marketplace revamping the fashion experience
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (#4) attempts to break a tackle from an Ole Miss defender on Sept. 23 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Alabama football defense helps power through rough first half to win against Ole Miss
The Crimson White • © 2023 http://www.ua.edu/copyright.html • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in