Moundville’s 35th annual Native American festival to be held this week

The 35th annual Native American Festival will take place at Moundville Archaeological Park Oct. 4-7.

According to the park’s website, there will be storytelling, traditional dances and classes on flintknapping and movement. There will also be a children’s area that provides lessons on stickball and other activities. A more detailed itemized list of events and their times can be found here.

Amy Bluemel is a professional storyteller and a member of the Chikashsha Hithla dance troupe.

“I think it’s very important for students to grasp the enormity of the history that was there before them,” Amy Bluemel, a professional storyteller and a member of the Chikashsha Hithla dance troupe, said. “Anytime I’m allowed to talk about my culture, or my history, or enlighten people, I come away with so much joy.

Bluemel added that discussing her ancestors makes her proud.

“Anytime we learn, we broaden our horizons and become better people,” Bluemel said.

In addition to entertainment, there will be food trucks and nonprofit vendors throughout the festival.

Flynn Lewellyn, a senior majoring in anthropology and creative media, wrote via email that their family has been going to this festival for years.

“Festivals like this are important to learn history and correct misinformation. It is an opportunity to support indigenous artists and celebrate the customs shared with the festival by the tribes,” Lewellyn wrote.

Kiana Younker, co-president of the Bama Indigenous Student Organization Network, also weighed in on the significance of the celebration.

“It’s important to hold festivals, gatherings and powwows because it shows how resilient our people are,” Younker said. “After over 500 years of diseases, murders, removals, kidnapping our children, murdering our mothers and daughters, we are still here and celebrating this life and this land.”

Tickets will be sold at the festival for $10 for adults, students and seniors. Children 5 and under may enter for free.