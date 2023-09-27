City+Council+applies+for+airport+grant+and+distributes+ABC+licenses+for+charity+events

Issues addressed at Tuesday’s Tuscaloosa City Council meeting included airport funding, community events and road development.

The council voted to submit an airport capital improvement pre-application. The application puts Tuscaloosa among a pool of over 3,000 airports seeking funds from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

Two local charity events, Harvest Jam and Ale on Wheels, were granted liquor licenses.

Harvest Jam will feature live music and pop-up vendors, in addition to a craft beer tasting whose proceeds will benefit Child Abuse Prevention Services of Tuscaloosa.

Ale on Wheels will feature live music, food trucks and Halloween activities, with event proceeds benefiting the Hank Poore Foundation, a local organization that provides opportunities for people with disabilities.

Other City Council business included infrastructure projects.

A master plan to develop University Boulevard is now underway by Duncan Coker Associates, a local civil engineering firm. The plan provides for new sidewalks, parking areas and landscape improvements. The developments are part of Elevate Tuscaloosa, a broader initiative to revitalize the city.

The council also authorized several minor public works contracts and adopted two amendments to the 2023 general fund budget.