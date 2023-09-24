Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

City council authorizes raises and distributes opioid settlement funds

Elijah Doomes, Contributing Writer
September 24, 2023
CW / Shelby West

The Tuscaloosa City Council adopted the 2024 fiscal year budget on Tuesday. 

The city’s new budget includes an 11.1% pay raise for public safety employees and a 10.1% increase for other employees working for the City of Tuscaloosa. 

The council also authorized the appropriation of opioid settlement funds to the Tuscaloosa EMS Prevention program and local organizations the Phoenix House and Freedom Farm.  

Phoenix House provides addiction recovery services, and Freedom Farm provides a home for abandoned and at-risk children. 

The funds were collected through settlements with a number of large pharmaceutical companies. The settlements were made in 2022 amid nationwide litigation against opioid manufacturers.

During the session, councilors established the 2024 budget for Elevate Tuscaloosa, a program that provides funds for social projects that improve the community.  

Councilman Cassius Lanier stated that the program’s goal was to “rebuild” Tuscaloosa. Services provided by Elevate include access to early-childhood care, dual-enrollment scholarships, and projects designed to improve public works and transportation throughout the city. 

The city also authorized the payment of bills and authorized multiple minor public works contracts. 
