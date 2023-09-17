Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
The Crimson White
The Crimson White

SGA introduces bill to better reflect current committees in Rules and Regulations

Alex Gravlee, Staff Reporter
September 17, 2023
Student+Government+Association+table+at+the+SGA+forum+on+Feb.+26%2C+2023
CW / Caroline Simmons
Student Government Association table at the SGA forum on Feb. 26, 2023

On Thursday, the SGA Senate sent a bill to the Senate Rules Committee to update the Senate’s rules and regulations to better reflect the committees currently in the Senate.  

The bill accurately states the duties of the Committee on Ethics and Oversight, whose tasks include addressing ethical concerns on campus, enforcing the Senate’s attendance policy, hearing ethical issues that arise in Senate, issuing penalties to senators for infractions, and receiving and passing resolutions adopting after-action reports of executive projects.  

It also updates the rules and regulations to include the duties of the Committee on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and eliminate those listed for the Committee on Resolutions, which no longer exists. 

The duties removed from the rules and regulations are being performed elsewhere in the SGA. 

Speaker of the Senate Jack Rudder, one of the bill’s authors, said the Committee on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and its duties had already existed in the Senate, but they weren’t previously reflected in the rules and regulations.  

Rudder said that the Senate generally tries to mirror the committees with the vice presidents of the executive branch, although those vice presidents do not vote in the committees.  

Walker Parsons, the other author of the bill and a senator for the Culverhouse College of Business, said updating the rules and regulations is “reflective of what the SGA is now” and will better reflect the SGA’s goals.  
