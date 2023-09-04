UA Queer Student Association celebrates 40th anniversary with Shantay, UA

The University of Alabama’s Queer Student Association held its first annual Shantay, UA event at the Student Center on Friday to commemorate the 40-year anniversary of the organization’s establishment. University Programs teamed up with QSA to offer bingo, food, performances and tables from several University organizations.

The end of the night featured performances from HallyUA, a dance group on campus that performs K-pop dance covers, and drag queens such as Genesis, Jawakatema Davenport and Ophelia Foxx.

“It’s really important that queer students connect with other organizations that are welcoming,” current QSA president Sean Atchison said.

Luna McDavid, QSA’s current adviser and its former vice president and social chair, said the show began during their time as an undergraduate student. They said that in those days, it was on a much smaller scale but was still important to them.

Atchison, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, used the organization’s 40th anniversary to make Shantay, UA as grand as possible.

“I watched Sean spend the past three summer months putting together an event of a scale that normally takes six months to put together,” McDavid said.

Students of all ages showed up to make friends and enjoy the night’s events. Alex Coleman, a freshman computer science major from Maryland, recalled being nervous about finding other LGBTQ+ people after moving to Tuscaloosa.

“I’m really happy with all of the people I met,” Coleman said. “I’m also glad to see non-queer organizations getting involved and appreciate them showing support for our community.”

One student, Sammy Bignault, a freshman political science major, said they were “amazed that this [QSA] has been going on for 40 years.” They said they were surprised to see how large the queer community is at the University.

“It’s important in this area to have community when not everyone supports you,” Bignault said.