Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

UA Queer Student Association celebrates 40th anniversary with Shantay, UA

Courtney Stringer, Contributing Writer
September 4, 2023
UA+Queer+Student+Association+celebrates+40th+anniversary+with+Shantay%2C+UA
Courtesy of UA Queer Student Association

The University of Alabama’s Queer Student Association held its first annual Shantay, UA event at the Student Center on Friday to commemorate the 40-year anniversary of the organization’s establishment. University Programs teamed up with QSA to offer bingo, food, performances and tables from several University organizations.

The end of the night featured performances from HallyUA, a dance group on campus that performs K-pop dance covers, and drag queens such as Genesis, Jawakatema Davenport and Ophelia Foxx.

“It’s really important that queer students connect with other organizations that are welcoming,” current QSA president Sean Atchison said.

Luna McDavid, QSA’s current adviser and its former vice president and social chair, said the show began during their time as an undergraduate student. They said that in those days, it was on a much smaller scale but was still important to them.

Atchison, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, used the organization’s 40th anniversary to make Shantay, UA as grand as possible. 

“I watched Sean spend the past three summer months putting together an event of a scale that normally takes six months to put together,” McDavid said.

Students of all ages showed up to make friends and enjoy the night’s events. Alex Coleman, a freshman computer science major from Maryland, recalled being nervous about finding other LGBTQ+ people after moving to Tuscaloosa. 

“I’m really happy with all of the people I met,” Coleman said. “I’m also glad to see non-queer organizations getting involved and appreciate them showing support for our community.”

One student, Sammy Bignault, a freshman political science major, said they were “amazed that this [QSA] has been going on for 40 years.” They said they were surprised to see how large the queer community is at the University. 

“It’s important in this area to have community when not everyone supports you,” Bignault said.
More to Discover
More in NEWS
Members of a UA student organization promoting their club at Get On Board Day.
Get on Board Day draws crowd with 485 tables
The SGA Senate held a special session on Monday to confirm four positions.
SGA Senate confirms appointment of 3 new officials
Fans waving shakers at a football game in Bryant-Denny Stadium
University announces game day changes for the fall
Recap for Monday’s
Mayor declares Childhood Cancer Awareness Month at City Council meeting
The Women and Gender Resources Center hosts a 30th anniversary event at its office on Aug. 29
WGRC celebrates 30 years at the University
University President Stuart Bell. Courtesy of The University of Alabama
President Bell predicts record enrollment, discusses upcoming year
The Crimson White • © 2023 http://www.ua.edu/copyright.html • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in