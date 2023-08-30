SGA Senate confirms appointment of 3 new officials

CW Archive / David Gray The SGA Senate held a special session on Monday to confirm four positions.

The SGA Senate unanimously confirmed a new associate justice to the student judiciary, as well as the Senate parliamentarian and both First Year Council co-directors for the 2023-24 term, during a special session on Monday.

These confirmations followed an executive order signed by President Collier Dobbs on Friday that called for the special session to be held.

Associate justice

Liv Beaudoin, a junior studying political science, joined the student judiciary as its newest associate justice following Monday’s meeting.

Chief Justice Abby Morthland said that Beaudoin’s application stood out among around 150 others because it was clear that she was dedicated to student service.

Beaudoin cited the love she had for her experience as an associate justice on the Academic Honor Council for the College of Communication and Information Sciences as the reason for pursuing this new position.

“My goals in office are really to spread education about the Code of Conduct, the Capstone Creed, and create a more safe, positive and welcoming environment for The University of Alabama and the Tuscaloosa community,” Beaudoin said.

Senate parliamentarian

Colleen Snyder, a junior studying political science and criminal justice, is the next Senate parliamentarian.

According to the SGA constitution, the Senate parliamentarian is a nonvoting member of the Senate who advises senators as to the rules of parliamentary procedure in accordance with the most recent edition of Robert’s Rules of Order and other rules adopted by the body.

Snyder, nominated by Speaker of the Senate Jack Rudder, said the idea of “students serving students” has always appealed to her and that her experience with Lobby Board only deepened her desire to get more involved with the SGA and join the legislative branch.

FYC co-directors

FYC welcomed seniors Cameron Doyle and Luke Dille, majoring in chemical engineering and constructional engineering, respectively, as its newest co-directors. Doyle served as vice president for academic affairs and Dille as vice president for student affairs last academic year.

Executive Vice President Josie Schmitt said she selected the two seniors for the position after noting during their interviews that each shared similar goals for and views of the FYC, such as serving as friends and mentors for freshmen.

Doyle said her previous experience in the SGA and her passion for helping freshmen and acting as their mentor motivated her to pursue the role.

Among her goals for the new year were to continue to bring different campus organizations into contact with FYC members so that their talents may be better shared with the University.

Dille cited wanting to “give back what was given to me” as the reason for joining FYC, saying that he wouldn’t have been able to accomplish all that he has without FYC.