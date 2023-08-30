Mayor declares Childhood Cancer Awareness Month at City Council meeting

On Tuesday, Mayor Walt Maddox declared September “Childhood Cancer Awareness Month” at the Tuscaloosa City Council Meeting, where the council also voted on the business license of Bama Ride.

Hannah Adams, a junior majoring in public relations and political science, was at the meeting to receive the proclamation. Adams was diagnosed with stage 3 nephroblastoma, a tumor that affects the kidney, when she was 5 and a half years old.

“I had to go through chemo, radiation treatments and surgery — things no child should ever have to face,” Adams said. “That experience with childhood cancer propelled me to want to help other children battling childhood cancer.”

Adams, along with her sister, founded the nonprofit H.U.G.S. 4 Childhood Cancer to “create legislative awareness, family support and community awareness throughout Tuscaloosa and across the state of Alabama.”

Maddox encouraged all Tuscaloosans to observe Childhood Cancer Awareness Month because of cancer’s “deep impacts on the community.”

“Hannah is just such an impressive young woman,” Councilor Kip Tyner said. “I am so proud of her.”

The council also voted to withdraw the revocation of the business license of Bama Ride, a golf cart-based transportation service. This comes after a Feb. 28 council meeting where Bama Ride was given a six-month period to fix problems, including several drivers not having their chauffeur license.

Additionally, city services such as trash and recycling will be delayed by one day next week in observance of Labor Day. There is no city council meeting next week.