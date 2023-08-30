Alabama offensive linemen start NIL partnership with beef jerky company

CW Archive / David Gray The Alabama offensive line during the Tennessee game on Oct. 15 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN.

Name, image, and likeness deals continue to flood across Alabama’s campus, and it’s the most recent brand collaboration is Roll Tide Natural Jerky and the offensive linemen.

The partnership is brought to campus by Yea Alabama and Crimson Tide Sports Marketing in an effort to benefit current and future Crimson Tide athletes. A portion of the proceeds from every jerky bought will go towards funding Alabama athletics.

According to rolltidejerky.com, the company is working with Elijah Pritchett, Seth McLaughlin, Olaus Alinen, Darrian Dalcourt, Wilkin Formby, Miles McVay, Tyler Booker, Kadyn Proctor, and JC Latham, who are all current Alabama offensive linemen.

The two flavors that will be sold, “Big Man Barbeque” and “Mean Mesquite,” are said to be picked out by the O-line themselves. The “Big Man Barbeque” flavor features honey barbecue pork, which is on the sweet and savory side, while the “Mean Mesquite” seems to have a bit more of a spice kick to it with smoky mesquite. The jerky is currently set to release in September. Those interested can join an email list on the brand’s website to be the first to try the jerky.

On the jerky’s about page, Roll Tide Jerky claims they chose to do a jerky collaboration because “over 60% of Alabama fans are also fans of jerky snacks,” so marrying the two seemed like a no-brainer.

Yea Alabama has grown this year as more student-athletes have opted to monetize their name, image and likeness. The beef jerky and offensive lineman partnership aren’t the only new things the entity has been working on as of late. A new student membership has recently become available on Yea Alabama’s website, giving students on campus the ability to attend some of Yea Alabama’s events for $5 a month. Also, the organization recently alluded to releasing a Yea Alabama branded vodka on Twitter, with the caption stating, “Coming soon to a store near you.”

It is still in the early weeks of what seems likely to be a big year for Yea Alabama, and athletes who participate in NIL on campus.