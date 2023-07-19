UA Sports Conclude, here’s what’s happening around Alabama.

Courtesy of Birmingham Legion FC Birmingham Legion’s Anderson Asiedu attempts to dribble past Detroit City’s Maxi Rodriguez on May 27 at Keyworth Stadium in Detroit, MI.

Now that UA sports seasons have finished, many UA sports are at a pause until the fall. Here are various sports to watch this summer until UA sports resume.

Annsley Gibson, a junior majoring in chemistry, said that watching local sports would be a great way to spend her summer.

“I have been looking for different sports to watch to fill my time while UA sports are on hold,” Gibson said. “When UA sports are playing, you never really hear about local professional sports happening in Alabama. I would definitely consider watching them.”

For those looking for a local baseball team to watch, the Birmingham Barons are a Minor League Baseball team based in Birmingham. The Barons play games in downtown Birmingham at Regions Field. Many can catch a game of baseball all throughout the summer, and the Barons are a perfect team to watch

“I would attend another Birmingham Barons game if I were in the area, but I do not live locally,” said Ruth Bonnett, a Georgia resident who was in town for a Kenny Chesney concert. “The fan experience was laid-back, friendly, and the atmosphere at the field was chill. I would recommend this venue and the Birmingham Barons to anyone who is in the area.”

Also in Birmingham is The Birmingham Legion FC, an American professional soccer team competing in the USL Championship. The team’s home stadium is Protective Stadium, located in the heart of downtown. Most matches are in the evening, which is perfect for a summer night in the town.

“Since I live on the Gulf Coast, I would be interested in watching these sports on TV since we have been looking for sports to watch to fill the time,” said Jenni Zimlich, an Alabama native.

Another sport to watch is the Huntsville City FC, an American professional soccer team located in the Rocket City. The team plays games at the Joe Davis Stadium from July through September.

However, the Huntsville City FC will play its next match on July 23 at 7:30 p.m. CDT at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia.

“I have actually been considering going to a Huntsville City FC match since they are in my hometown and I love watching soccer,” Gibson said. “It would be a great way to fill the time until UA sports start back.”

Closer to the University, the Druid City Derby is Tuscaloosa’s roller derby league. The Druid City Derby was founded in 2015 and created a junior team, the Druid City Daredevils, in 2021. The team will compete against the Memphis Roller Derby on July 29 at 5 p.m. CDT.