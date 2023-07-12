UA construction projects currently underway

CW / Natalie Teat Construction still in progress around Gorgas Library.

The University of Alabama campus currently has several construction projects in progress, many of which will carry into the beginning of the fall semester.

Here are some campus improvements you can look forward to in the coming years, as well as their expected dates of completion.

Complete — Greek Assembly Hall

Budget: $9.7 million.

“The Greek Assembly Hall is an approximately 12,671 gross square foot multipurpose safe shelter suitable to accommodate 1,000 occupants during severe weather events and designed to be flexible for group sizes and needs and will include spaces with operable partitions which can be easily adjusted for events, meetings and study groups.” said Richard Miksi, the communications director for campus development. “Its primary use and purpose is a Tornado Safe Shelter, designed in accordance with the requirements of FEMA 361 and International Code Council (ICC) 500.”

The National Pan-Hellenic Council and Alabama United Greek Council chapters will have priority use during non-storm periods and may use the space for their needs, including meetings, events and study groups.

Attached to the new hall is the NPHC plaza, which was built to honor the nine organizations that make up the council. The plaza will include monuments to display the official crests and Greek letters of each organization.

July 2023/May 2024 — Oliver-Barnard and Tuomey Halls

Budget: $16 million.

Oliver-Barnard Hall and Tuomey Hall are currently being renovated, with Oliver-Barnard set to be completed this July.

According to the Building Bama project summary, “The first floor of Oliver-Barnard will primarily be used for group learning, including classrooms, a kitchen, conference rooms and an outdoor collaboration courtyard. The second floor will be designated as office space and a conference room for instructors.”.

Tuomey Hall renovations will continue to serve as a Blount Scholars Program location by holding its Yarbrough-Danforth Library, and it will house any new academic or leadership programs administered by or for the College of Arts and Sciences.

The renovated building will hold former Alabama senator and two-time UA graduate Richard Shelby’s archives and career documents.

The first floor will provide “upgraded offices, conference rooms, and a large gathering area, while the second floor will be additional instructor offices and meeting spaces.”

A new entrance will also be added in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

August 2023 — Alston Hall Renovations

Budget: $10.7 million.

Alston Hall renovations will replace the windows, flooring, and electrical and mechanical equipment, and will also add fire protection.

The renovations will not encompass the entire interior of the building but will instead focus on the high-traffic student areas and select administrative and faculty office space across each of its floors. There will be additional collaborative spaces designed to “prepare students for the corporate climate they will encounter upon graduation,” according to the Building Bama website.

August 2023 — Drummond Lyon Hall

Budget: $19 million.

Drummond Lyon Hall will serve as an academic building, and will house the Department of Clothing, Textiles and Interior Design, as well as the Fashion Archive. This building will replace the demolished Harris Hall and the former Alpha Gamma house on Colonial Drive, behind Doster Hall.

Construction began in August 2022. The building will have three stories and a full basement, and its interior space will total around 25,000 square feet.

May 2024 — Gorgas Library Core Support

Budget: $15.7 million.

Gorgas Library is currently being renovated in accordance with the 2023 UA Master Plan.

The planned renovations include new mechanical and fire pump rooms, as well as a new electrical room. A stairwell conversion will free up new space within the building to house these new rooms.

January 2026 — Performing Arts Academic Center

Budget: $133 million.

The longest project currently under construction is the Performing Arts Academic Center, which is set for completion in January 2026. The $133 million project was approved by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees in February 2023, and will be “the grand centerpiece of this vibrant new nucleus of campus,” according to the project summary.

The new Performing Arts Academic Center will connect to the revised Bryce Main and will serve as the new home for the Department of Theatre and Dance. The building will contain multiple world-class performance venues, including a 450-seat dance theater, and its interior space will total an estimated 130,000 square feet throughout all floors. There will also be support spaces for performances, such as rehearsal halls and a scenery shop.

The project will have an expansive courtyard which can be used for different outdoor university events and programs.

This project has been a long time in the making. The proposal for the new arts center dates back to April 2014, and architectural revisions have been made as recently as November 2019.

TBD — Peter Bryce Main Renovation

Budget: $83.8 million.

The historic Peter Bryce Main is currently being renovated to serve as a welcome center for future campus visitors.

Formerly a psychiatric hospital, the main building will be revised to include a welcome center, a reception venue, and plenty of office and administrative space. It will also have spacious rooms for theater and dance rehearsals. The new building will contain museums dedicated to both the history of the University and the history of mental health in Alabama.

According to renovation plans, many of the original architectural designs will be replicated to maintain its history, but the new building will have a much more modern feel. The project has been in the works since its approval in 2015.

Construction began on Feb. 8, 2022.

All projects, including archives, can be found on the University’s construction website.