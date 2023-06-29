The Crimson White’s Travel Tips

Here’s a list of tips and tricks for traveling during the summer from the Crimson White.

Natalie Teat, Photo Editor:

Take photos, no matter how basic they may be! Then you can make a photo album or collage to look back at. Photos hold memories, so be sure to take plenty! Here is a photo from my recent trip back home to Cedar Bluff, Alabama.

Natalie Marburger, Chief Page Editor:

If you are staying at an all-inclusive resort, bring your own tumbler/travel cup. Most resorts will fill up your tumbler/travel cup, so then you get more to drink than the standard cups. Photo from Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Abby McCreary, Sports Editor:

Try to go beyond just what they’re showing tourists. Find a restaurant the locals go to, a hike that most people don’t attempt, or even a unique souvenir. It’s the best way to get the full experience! Photo from Alaska.

Sarah Clifton, Assistant Copy Editor:

Be spontaneous. Don’t be afraid to try a restaurant you randomly come across or take an off-road path (but, you know, be safe, too). Also, bring ChapStick, especially if you go somewhere far less humid than Alabama, like I did for the past 9 days when I road-tripped from Rocky Mountain National Park to the Grand Tetons and Yellowstone. Photo is me and my little sister at Dream Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Cassie Montgomery, Assistant Copy Editor:

If you have the time, journal when you go somewhere new! It doesn’t have to be anything too fancy, just another way to record new experiences as they come. I look back at my journal from the first time I left the country very fondly. Also, the weather app is your best friend. Trust me, packing the wrong thing for extreme hot or cold could really mess up a good mood. Photo from el Templo Viejo, Huacas de Moche in Trujillo, Peru.