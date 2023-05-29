Bama+businesses+every+student+should+know

Shopping

Pants Store (2223 University Blvd.)

A popular stop for girls going through Sorority Recruitment, this store has you covered for any clothing you need. Pants Store also has a large men’s selection. They are known for carrying brands such as Hoka, Queen of Sparkles, Capri Blue and Old Row. The store also boasts a large selection of game day attire. There are six storefront locations across Alabama.

Ernest and Hadley Booksellers (1928 7th St.)

Ernest and Hadley Booksellers is known as “Tuscaloosa’s Indie Bookstore.” Located in the heart of downtown in a historic house, Ernest and Hadley is a go-to spot for everybody’s reading needs. The shop also frequently hosts authors to do readings and book signings.

Swag (601 Greensboro Ave.)

Swag specializes in work such as screen printing shirts, custom invitations and even room decor. It has a storefront with a large array of ready-made items, mostly sorority-focused. Swag covers every girl in need of sorority gear, from sweatshirts to blankets to bags.

Restaurants

Buffalo Phil’s (1149 University Blvd.)

Buffalo Phil’s is a popular restaurant among students, partially because of its location on the Strip within walking distance from campus. It takes Dining Dollars and Bama Cash. Some must-try menu items are the buffalo chicken dip, mac and cheese bites, and wings.

Mugshots (511 Greensboro Ave.)

Mugshots Grill and Bar is known for its 11 specialty burgers, each using unconventional ingredients such as eggs, pineapple and peanut butter. These are just a few of the unique toppings that you can add to a burger at Mugshots. With multiple TVs, Mugshots is also a great spot to watch the Crimson Tide play.

Dreamland (5535 15th Ave. E)

Dreamland BBQ was first built in Tuscaloosa in 1958. Since then, it has opened 11 locations across the South. The restaurant is known for its famous ribs but also has multiple side and dessert options that are sure to leave you satisfied.

Coffee

Strange Brew (1101 University Blvd.)

Although it started in Starkville, Mississippi, Strange Brew has quickly become a favorite for students at the University. With hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., students can get much-needed coffee for their late-night and early-morning studying all in one place.

Turbo (2010 8th St.)

Turbo is known for its specialty drinks, such as the cinnamon toast latte and the cocoa puff latte. For those who are not coffee lovers, Turbo also serves in-house cold-pressed juices, açaí bowls and superfood smoothies.

Heritage House (2370 Jack Warner Parkway)

Started in 1993, Heritage House was the first coffeehouse to come to Tuscaloosa. While Heritage House has multiple roasts of coffee from all over the world, it also serves breakfast and lunch, which students at the Capstone frequently rave about.