The CW’s favorite restaurants in Tuscaloosa

With the fall semester right around the corner, new students can look forward to exploring Tuscaloosa and enjoying all it has to offer. With various local businesses, shops, bars and restaurants, there are places for everyone to check out. The Crimson White’s editorial staff has compiled a list of our favorite restaurants in Tuscaloosa for new students, so we have a guide to some of the best spots to eat in town.

Moe’s Original BBQ

Moe’s Original BBQ is a staple in downtown Tuscaloosa. Not only does the restaurant offer delicious BBQ and all the sides, but it also doubles as a local bar at night. This food chain was originally founded by three Alabama alumni. Their website states that the founders “instantly became friends and had a mutual interest in all things Southern: BBQ, blues, college football, and whiskey.” Moe’s Original BBQ is a great spot for dinner and a fun night out. — Savannah Ichikawa, Culture Editor

Sitar of India

Sitar of India is a quaint and cozy Indian restaurant on 15th Street, close to Midtown Village. It features some fantastic Indian curries, biryani and some amazing house-baked breads, all with the freshest ingredients. In addition to the wide range of entrees, Sitar of India also offers authentic Madras chicory coffee, chai and sweet desserts. — Carson Lott, Managing Editor

Pyros

Pyros is a build-your-own pizza restaurant that also offers incredible already-styled options. Originally from Memphis, the restaurant has become a Tuscaloosa favorite thanks to its barbecue, Sun & Shade, and Honey It’s Hot pizzas. While you’re there, don’t forget to try the sweet bites for dessert. — Abby McCreary, Sports Editor

Swen

Swen is the one of the best Chinese restaurants in town. Located on the Strip, it features classic Chinese dishes and a few house specials. It’s the perfect place to go for a nice quiet evening with friends, not to mention the fact that it accepts both Dining Dollars and Bama Cash. — Victor Hagan, Opinions Editor

Glory Bound Gyro Co.

Glory Bound Gyro Co. is the perfect spot for lunch or dinner, and with its location right on the strip, you can’t miss it. With a wide-ranging menu of gyros, pizzas, salads, and craft beers and drinks, there is something for everyone. Not only is it a delicious place to eat but it also accepts Dining Dollars, Bama Cash and features weekly specials, making it even easier for UA students to afford. — Savannah Ichikawa, Culture Editor

Taco Mama

Taco Mama is located on University Boulevard between the Strip and downtown Tuscaloosa. The restaurant features outdoor and indoor seating and is known for having the best tacos and margaritas. Their menu is extensive and offers burritos, tacos, nachos and bowls with options for unlimited toppings. With its prime location and unique atmosphere, Taco Mama is a classic in Tuscaloosa that does not disappoint. — Savannah Ichikawa, Culture Editor

Antojitos Izcalli

This restaurant, which lies off Hargrove Road East near Snow Hinton Park, offers a wide variety of authentic Mexican cuisine. Diners can try tortas, tacos, different types of aguas frescas, and more. It also sits next door to a store that sells fresh produce, Mexican grocery products, and paletas to take home with you. — Ethan Henry, News Editor