FIRSTS | Episode 5

Are you ready to hear some real talk about the college experience? The Crimson White Culture Desk would like to introduce you to the fifth episode of “Firsts,” presented by contributors McKenzie Knight and Zara Morgan. These two are taking listeners on a journey through all their “firsts” as college students.

In episode 5, Knight and Morgan dive into the past. Knight talks about her hometown that needs no reminder of what state it’s in, Memphis, Tennessee, and Morgan speaks on her experience living in a small golf cart community dubbed “The Bubble:” Peachtree City, Georgia. Take a listen if you want to hear what Morgan and Knight were like in high school.