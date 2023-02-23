Firsts | Episode 3

Are you ready to hear some real talk about the college experience? The Crimson White’s culture desk would like to introduce you to the third episode of “Firsts,” presented by culture desk contributors McKenzie Knight and Zara Morgan. These two are taking listeners on a journey through all their “firsts” as college students.

In the third episode, Knight and Morgan reflect on the differences between semester one of college compared to semester two. From taking harder classes to finding internships, episode three takes a deep dive into what these two freshmen are looking forward to this spring.

Listen to the third episode below.