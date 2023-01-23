Culture Pick: Must watch sequels from fall 2022 

In the throes of winter, the time has arrived to reflect on aspects of the fall season. From “Halloween” to “Enchanted,” several sequels came out last year. The culture desk has compiled their favorite sequels of the season in one easy list for winter watching.

“Hocus Pocus 2” (released Sept. 30, 2022 on Disney+)

“Hocus Pocus 2” began the fall 2022 season of sequels with a Disney+ streaming debut on Sept. 30, 2022. Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy all returned to their roles as the Sanderson sisters in this witchy comedy based on the beloved 1993 film.

Like many of the sequels on this list, “Hocus Pocus 2” introduces new characters for a new generation of watchers. Becca and Izzy are the two teenagers that end up lighting the black flame candle and summoning the witches back after not being invited to their close friend Cassie’s house party.

Much like in the first film, the characters must work together in order to stop Sarah, Winifred and Mary Sanderson from ensuing chaos in the world.

The movie also features the origin story for how the Sanderson sisters became the witches they are today.

The movie received a 64% on Rotten Tomatoes. According to movie critic James Luxford, “Hocus Pocus 2 isn’t here to convert anyone. If the first movie isn’t on your radar, then it’s unlikely this will be either. However, for the many who made it a spooky season classic, it’s a delicious work of fan service that will cast a spell on you.”

“Halloween Ends” (released Oct. 14, 2022 on Peacock)

“Halloween Ends” is the 13th and final film in the “Halloween” franchise. The scream queen herself, Jamie Lee Curtis, returned to the screen to play Laurie Strode one last time.

Despite the 13 films in the “Halloween” franchise, the current storyline only runs over four films: “Halloween” (1978), “Halloween” (2018), “Halloween Kills” (2021) and “Halloween Ends” (2022). Unlike the previous “Halloween” movies, Michael Myers is not the only murderous villain that Laurie and the town of Haddonfield encounter.

Up until the movie’s events, Laurie and her granddaughter Allyson Nelson have been trying to put their lives back together in the aftermath of “Halloween Kills.” All seems well until Corey Cunningham, a new character to the Halloween franchise that is said to be in his twenties, is accused of murdering a child he was babysitting. Eventually, Cunningham shows up as a partner to Myers.

“Halloween Ends” is the final showdown between Myers and Laurie, and only one of them leaves the story alive.

“Enola Holmes 2” (released Nov. 4, 2022 on Netflix)

“Enola Holmes 2” is Netflix’s continuation of the story of Sherlock Holmes’s sister, Enola Holmes, played by Millie Bobby Brown.

In the first movie, Enola investigated the mysterious disappearance of her mother and found a dangerous conspiracy surrounding a young lord in the area. In the sequel, Enola is much more mature and has since opened her own detective agency. Both movies also feature Henry Cavill, who plays her brother, Sherlock.

The strength of both films is Brown’s amazing acting.

“Brown isn’t quite the wide-eyed wonder of the last film, in which her youthful ignorance and exuberance were her great weapons,” said Bilge Ebiri, a writer for Vulture. “But the actress continues to draw humor from the intersection between the arcane and the modern.”

“Enola Holmes 2” received a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% on the Tomatometer and a 78% audience score.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (released Nov. 11, 2022 on Disney+)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was anticipated for a while, with many fans speculating on the plot. The biggest question was whether there would be a new Black Panther after the passing of the titular character’s actor, Chadwick Boseman, in 2020.

Instead of recasting the role, director/writer Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige made the decision to make Shuri, T’Challa’s younger sister played by Letitia Wright, the new Black Panther in order to honor Boseman’s legacy. In addition to Wright’s character, Queen Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett, M’Baku, played by Winston Duke, Okoye, played by Danai Gurira and more returned for the sequel.

According to Screen Rant, the film takes place around six to seven years after the first film.

It explores the aftermath of King T’Challa’s death as the remaining main characters “fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers,” according to Marvel.com.

“Disenchanted” (released Nov. 18, 2022 on Disney+)

Actors Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden all returned to the screen 15 years later to create a sequel to Disney’s iconic “Enchanted” (2007). “Disenchanted” is set just 10 years after the plot of the original movie.

“Enchanted” follows the story of Giselle after she is transported from the land of Andalasia to the real world. “Disenchanted” follows an older Giselle in the real world as she fantasizes about a supposed easier life in Andalasia.

Her wish to have a fairy tale life causes the real world and Andalasia to blend, causing each world to turn on its head.

The movie includes all the things that made the first movie amazing such as a mix between animation and live action, humor, and a killer playlist. Unlike the first movie, the second movie has a larger emphasis on fantastical elements. Additionally, actor Maya Rudolph joins the cast in the role of Malvin Monroe, one of the main villains.