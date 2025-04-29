Nick Saban, Stuart Bell to speak at Trump commencement address

President Donald Trump’s optional commencement address will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Coleman Coliseum. Former Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban and University President Stuart Bell will also speak at the address.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive at least two hours early due to enhanced security measures. Parking will be available in the Soccer Lot that can be accessed from University Boulevard with shuttle bus services to and from Coleman Coliseum.
The University included security and conduct guidelines for students to agree to for tickets. The agreement prohibits “disruptive demonstrations or heckling and other obstructive conduct” and actions such as “standing or holding/raising any item that potentially obstructs someone’s view.” Items such as signs, placards, flags and artificial noisemakers will also be prohibited.
According to the University, students who violate the agreement will be subject to disciplinary action, including expulsion, arrest and being banned from campus.
“The University of Alabama strongly supports free speech, and in support of the right to free expression, the University will have designated, prominent spaces on campus where individuals may elect to peacefully demonstrate” during the ceremony, the agreement said, adding that more information about these spaces will be shared in the days leading up to the ceremony.
Students against Trump giving an address say they plan on protesting the event through a walkout and protesting at separate locations.