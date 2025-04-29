Students, grassroots organizations to protest Trump’s commencement address

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Tuscaloosans protest President Donald Trump at a “Hands Off!” rally.

University students and outside activist organizations will protest President Donald Trump’s commencement address Thursday.

The UA College Democrats will hold “Tide Against Trump” Thursday at Snow Hinton Park from 5-7 p.m. Former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones and Beto O’Rourke will speak at the rally.

The Alabama Democratic Party said in a press release Monday that Trump’s visit “should concern all of us who believe in democracy, the rule of law, and common human decency.”

“In response, the University of Alabama College Democrats, alongside former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, are organizing a peaceful protest to stand against what they view as an affront to the University’s values and the rights of its students,” the party said.

Alabama 50501, the state chapter of 50501 — a grassroots organization planning 50 protests across the country in a “national day of solidarity” Thursday — will host “Donald Trump grabs UA by the Diploma!” at Government Plaza from 2-7 p.m.

“The 50501 is a movement for the people,” said Angela McCain, state organizer director for Alabama 50501, saying the organization is a platform for marginalized groups and people.

“Our goal is to bring together as many like-minded organizations across the nation, and also as many individuals who maybe are scared or don’t understand what’s going on or are trying to find a place to understand,” she said.

McCain said the event would also acknowledge May 1 being International Workers Day, saying the organization was “already mobilizing with a lot of unions to bring them together to lift up workers across the states.”

“Since [Trump] has bestowed himself upon us unwillingly … our shift has changed, but the unions and everybody else have not,” she said.

According to a joint Instagram post, Students for Justice in Palestine, Friends of the Union and the Leftist Collective will also hold a demonstration “near Coleman Coliseum.” “Trump has made a mission of silencing student dissent and dismantling due process,” the organizations said in the post. “He is not welcome on this campus.”

A University web page with information about the commencement address lists Butler Field as the designated protest area for the address, adding that no protests will be allowed outside the designated areas.

The designated counter protest area for those in support of Trump’s visit will be the west area of the University Medical Center parking lot between 4th Street and University Boulevard.

Students and alumni have claimed that Trump coerced the University into letting him speak on campus this week. However, John Wahl, chairman of the Alabama Republican Party, said that was untrue.