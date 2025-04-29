University opens Donald Trump commencement address to all students, faculty, staff

CW File Students, faculty and staff are eligible to receive tickets to the commencement address.

The University opened ticket reservations for President Donald Trump’s Thursday commencement address at Coleman Coliseum for all students Tuesday. Students graduating in the fall, summer and spring of 2025 were initially given priority to opt in for tickets, and the University opened tickets to faculty and staff Monday.

At the time of publication, the time of the event had yet to be announced.

According to emails sent to students Tuesday, students not graduating in 2025 who want to attend the event must opt in for tickets by Wednesday at noon, and are “first-come, first-served; free; and non-transferable.” Non-graduating students may also bring one guest, who must enter the venue with them.

“Any student who is found to have engaged in inappropriate disruptive behavior at this voluntary ceremony will be subject to discipline, which, depending on the misconduct, may include expulsion, arrest, and/or an immediate campus ban, and degrees may be held pending the outcome of student conduct proceedings,” said the conduct agreement those opting in must agree to before requesting tickets.

Signs, placards, flags, sticks, poles, umbrellas and similar items will not be allowed at the event. Artificial noisemakers, fireworks and flammable materials are also not allowed into the coliseum.

Glass, metal or thermal water bottles or “other dangerous items” or anything “deemed to be a safety hazard or public annoyance” will not be allowed in as well.

“Again, alternate spaces on campus will be provided for those wishing to exercise their right to free expression,” the conduct agreement said.

Students will also protest the address at various places throughout Tuscaloosa Thursday.