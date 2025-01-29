A look into Good Vibes Tattoo Studio

Courtesy of Anna Henson

Tattoos and piercings allow for artistic creativity and act as a long-lasting form of self-expression. With shops a short driving distance from campus, students can find a place that will help turn their visions into a reality.

Good Vibes Tattoo Studio, which opened in January 2023, creates an atmosphere that is a safe and comfortable environment for people to express their unique style on their skin.

Good Vibes is a modern-retro studio that has an electric feeling to it. As clients walk in, they are greeted with a mixture of warm smiles, hellos and an ever-changing music playlist blasting from the speakers.

“The name tells it all, honestly,” said Samuel Reynolds, an artist at Good Vibes. “There’s a good vibe in here. We try to be caring and light-hearted. We really, really care about the experience.”

The studio is located on Stillman Boulevard and is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and by appointment on Sundays and Mondays. Each tattoo artist is qualified in different styles with the piercer able to pierce a wide range of locations.

“We’re all here to lift each other up,” said Luke McDaniel, another Good Vibes artist. “For the clients and the artists, you want to encourage each other. Clients sense that you’re safe and they feel comfortable.”

McDaniel said nearly every client who has come to the shop has complimented the atmosphere and appreciated the laid-back tone.

“We do make an effort and also have a genuine setup amongst the people that are here,” said Anna Henson, the piercer at the studio. “To make it a comfortable experience, say, for people who maybe aren’t familiar with tattoos.”

Along with being nervous about the pain of tattoos and piercings, people might also be worried about the negative stigma, including thoughts of unprofessionalism and impulsiveness, that surround them.

Matthew Motts, another tattoo artist at Good Vibes, said he has seen the negative mindset surrounding tattoos and piercings change through the years he has been doing tattoos.

Motts said that he’s seen tattoos go from being a deal-breaker in job interviews to now not being a big deal, adding, “It’s more common to see someone with a tattoo than without a tattoo.”

Tattoos and piercings not only allow the client to express themselves, but the artist is also able to showcase their creativity.

Henson said that she got into piercings because she enjoys visual arts that have an element of precision to them.

“There is a window of what’s good for healing, where it should fall, but then there’s that window of personal preference,” Henson said. “And I like finding that … little spot that just feels right.”

Though tattoo styles can range drastically, an artist may be more drawn to a particular art form.

Reynolds said he does fine-line work that errs on the more creepy alternative side of art, while Motts does more illustrative realism.

“The sky’s the limit. Whatever you can figure out with your artists and their capabilities, you can do almost anything,” Motts said.

Doing research before getting a tattoo or piercing such as a consultation or looking at an artist’s portfolio is recommended.

As well as understanding the limitations of the artist and your own pain levels, some tattoos may take one to six hours, while others can take months.

“You can’t get everything done in one day. People see on TV ‘I got a whole sleeve in one sitting’ and that’s just not feasible. You don’t want to do it. It’s way too much trauma to your body, and you will regret the decision,” Motts said.

Both Reynolds and Henson said that there is more to tattooing and piercing than what people might expect. Knowing someone’s anatomy, skin and being knowledgeable about blood pathogens are necessary to being a tattoo artist or piercer.

“People’s biggest fear is, ‘I’m scared it’s gonna hurt,’” Motts said. “Any kind of a real change in your life is gonna bring you some form of pain, whether it’s physical, emotional, spiritual, whatever. We’re changing your body, we’re changing your skin. It’s gonna hurt for a little bit, but it’s not gonna hurt forever, and you’ll have it forever.”