A look at Jalen Milroe’s career with Alabama as he enters for NFL Draft

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (#4) waves to the crowd after defeating Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.

Redshirt junior quarterback Jalen Milroe announced Jan. 2 that he would not return for another season in Tuscaloosa but instead declare for the NFL draft.

His announcement came two days after a 19-13 loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl to finish the 2024 season with a 9-4 record under new head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Amid many transfers from Alabama after Nick Saban announced he would be retiring, Milroe stuck with the program, helping keep the team together through the transition.

“To Coach DeBoer, thank you for challenging me and helping me grow into the player and leader I am today,” Milroe said in his draft announcement on Instagram.

In his second year starting, he helped keep Alabama in the conversation for the College Football Playoff until the end.

A 40-35 loss to Vanderbilt resulted in fans questioning his abilities, but after a struggle win against South Carolina and losses to Tennessee and Oklahoma, there was continuous and genuine concern.

However, even with the struggles, Milroe helped Alabama attain a notable 41-34 win against No. 2 Georgia in Week 5 and a big 42-13 win against LSU in Death Valley later in the season.

Milroe totaled up 2,844 passing yards to finish the year with a 64.3% completion rate. He also threw for 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. On the ground, he accounted for 726 yards on 168 rushes and 20 touchdowns, with a 72-yard rushing touchdown against LSU being his longest run of the season.

Milroe also faced challenges during the 2024 campaign, including a loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

After a 34-24 loss to Texas at home in Week 2 of the 2023-24 season, Milroe led Alabama to an 11-game win streak that included big wins against Tennessee, LSU and Auburn.

In the final game of the season against Auburn, it came down to the last second. Milroe threw a touchdown on fourth and 31 to former Alabama receiver Isaiah Bond, which led to a 27-24 win.

The Crimson Tide then entered the SEC championship game ranked No. 8 to face No. 1 Georgia. The team emerged with another 27-24 win, securing a spot in the playoff.

With a 20-27 loss in overtime to Michigan in the semifinals came disappointment but hope. The loss stung but gave fans excitement for the next season, as Milroe would be returning for his junior year.

In the 2023 season, Milroe finished with 2,834 passing yards and 23 passing touchdowns with 531 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. His career total of 6,016 passing yards and 45 passing touchdowns rank him seventh among Alabama quarterbacks all-time.

The quarterback holds the No. 1 spot for most rushing touchdowns in a career, single season and single game among Alabama quarterbacks all-time. He is also second for most rushing yards in a career by an Alabama quarterback, behind Jalen Hurts.

Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. currently rates Milroe as the fourth-best quarterback available in the NFL draft, which begins on April 24.

“To the entire Alabama family, thank you for embracing a kid from Texas and allowing me the honor of wearing the script ‘A,’” Milroe said in a social media statement. “Representing this university has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”