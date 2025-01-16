Alabama gymnastics injury update heading into meet at Kentucky

CW File Alabama Gymnasts competes at 2023 SEC Championship.

No. 3 Alabama gymnastics will head to Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday to take on the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats. Last week, Alabama faced the North Carolina Tar Heels at home, and some key gymnasts were out due to injury. Here’s the latest report.

Cameron Machado

Machado is a graduate student and was a key player in the uneven bars and floor lineups last season. In 2024, Machado competed on the uneven bars 15 times and the floor 13 times.

Before the meet against UNC, head coach Ashley Johnston announced Machado would not be joining the team.

It is still unclear as to when Machado will return to the competition floor. Johnston says they are taking it “week by week.”

Jamison Sears

Sears is a sophomore who competed for the Crimson Tide on the vault and floor in the 2024 season. She put up 13 vault routines and seven floor routines last year.

After the UNC meet, Johnston talked about Sears not competing.

“Jamison this week had kind of an unplanned setback come up, and she wasn’t clear to be able to go tonight, but I expect her to be practicing by Monday again,” Johnston said.

Johnston then added that Sears keeps working and is expected to compete again in a few weeks. Sears is not likely to compete this Friday.

Love Birt

Birt is a freshman and will not be on the competition floor this season due to a lower leg injury.

“She had a really strong preseason and unfortunately had a season-ending injury,” Johnston said. “I look forward to next season when she’s able to make her debut.”