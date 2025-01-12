Culture Pick | 10 fiction books for the first half of 2025

Courtesy of Goodreads

With sequels to massive series and releases by famous authors, 2025 is set to be a momentous year in the literary world. The first six months of the year are packed with highly anticipated book releases, including these 10 must-read books.

“Witchcraft for Wayward Girls,” by Grady Hendrix — Jan. 14

Wellwood Home in St. Augustine, Florida, is where ashamed parents send their pregnant teen daughters to give birth. In 1970, a young girl named Fern is sent to Wellwood when she discovers that it’s more sinister than previously imagined. Fern gets her hands on a book of occult witchcraft and quickly learns the power and pain of magic. This historical horror incorporates social themes still relevant in today’s political climate, like reproductive rights and class differences.

“A Better Nightmare,” by Megan Freeman — Feb. 4

At age 8, Emily developed dangerous supernatural powers and was sent to live at the Wildsmoor Facility, where her magic was suppressed with medication for eight years. When she misses a dose at 16, Emily is jolted out of her haze and wakes up to the conspiracy around her. A blend of young adult dystopia and sci-fi, this book promises to be fast-paced and wholly entertaining.

“Isola,” by Allegra Goodman — Feb. 4

Marguerite is a young blue-blooded French woman who is ready to enjoy a sheltered and comfortable life. Then, in a series of tragedies, she is orphaned, taken in by a cruel distant relative and marooned on an island, and she must learn how to adapt in order to survive. This historical fiction novel is based on a remarkable true story of Marguerite finding her own strength in the face of such trying circumstances.

“The Dream Hotel,” by Laila Lalami — March 4

Lalami reminds readers that Big Brother is always watching in her upcoming sci-fi release. Sara is a young businesswoman detained because her dreams have indicated that she will try to kill her husband within 3 weeks. She’s held at a retention center that repeatedly lengthens her stay, and she seems destined to live there forever until a new dreamer comes in and questions the system.

“All the Other Mothers Hate Me,” by Sarah Harman — March. 11

With a struggling career and love life, the only thing right in Florence’s life is her son, Dylan. When Dylan’s bully goes missing, he becomes the prime suspect. Florence resolves that the only way to clear her son’s name is to find the missing boy, but not all the pieces add up. This mystery novel will put readers in the most dastardly world of all: suburban motherhood.

“The Buffalo Hunter Hunter,” by Stephen Graham Jones — March 18

A group of 217 Blackfeet Native people is murdered in the 19th century. Heartbroken and enraged, a Blackfeet man named Good Stab who is secretly a vampire vows vampiric revenge and details his work in a diary from 1912. Historically poignant, gruesome, harsh and enthralling, this book is set to be one of the most important fiction pieces of 2025.

“Sunrise on the Reaping,” by Suzanne Collins — March 18

Haymitch Abernathy is reaped for the 50th Hunger Games, which calls for twice the number of tributes from each district. With every disadvantage as a tribute from the poorest district, Haymitch is not supposed to survive these games, but he’s not willing to go down without a fight. A prequel to “The Hunger Games,” the most anticipated book of 2025 is sure to be revolutionary.

“Gifted and Talented,” by Olivie Blake — April 1

The founder of Magitech Company has died and left behind a vast fortune that any of his three magically gifted children could inherit. There’s the fraudulent eldest sister, the insecure middle son and the vengeful youngest daughter. All three yearn for their dead father’s fortune as family turns ugly in this fantasy novel.

“The Traitor of Sherwood Forest,” by Amy S. Kaufman — April 29

Peasant girl Jane Crowe turns to Robin Hood in her time of need, and in return for his help he places her as a spy in the King’s Houses. Jane’s dull life is upended as she works for justice and falls for Robin Hood. But all good things must end, and Robin isn’t the man that Jane thought he was. This fairytale retelling twists the narrative of Robin Hood’s valor and dignity.

“Atmosphere,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid — June 3

Set in 1980, this story follows physics professor Joan Goodwin as she is selected to be trained by NASA in preparation for becoming one of the first female astronauts. She finds friendship, love and purpose on a team that reaches the stars together. But as soon as they get into orbit, things go wrong. Part love, part panic and part science, “Atmosphere” blasts off this summer.