Culture Pick | From rock to pop to jazz, ranking the best albums 2024 had to offer

2024 was an eventful year for the music world, featuring new releases from artists around the globe. Once the dust of 2024 has settled, some albums will be remembered while others fade into obscurity, and these seven albums will likely be among those prestigious few.

Kendrick Lamar — “GNX”

Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar capped off 2024 with what might be his most exciting project to date. “GNX” drips with West Coast charm and is riddled with allusions to hip-hop greats. That’s not to say the project is derivative, however, as Kendrick’s collaborations with artists like SZA and DJ Mustard create songs that are distinctly fresh and characteristically introspective. Were it not for some moments of missed potential, this album might rank alongside Kendrick’s best work.

Beth Gibbons — “Lives Outgrown”

Gibbons, lead singer of the trip-hop band Portishead, released her first solo album in over 20 years, “Lives Outgrown,” to massive acclaim. The record strays far from Portishead’s electronic soundscapes into a more acoustic realm littered with intriguing percussion and haunting guitars. Bolstered by Gibbons’s gorgeous singing, it is a captivating listen that defies expectations at every turn.

The Cure — “Songs Of A Lost World”

After an almost two-decade hiatus, emo-rock icon The Cure made its triumphant return in “Songs Of A Lost World,” a beautiful reflection on a career spanning the better part of a century. Every song on this album is a polished experience, filled with interweaving harmonies and waves of strings that crash over the listener. “Songs Of A Lost World” sees The Cure reflect on its age and experience on the album, contending with death and regret, and hints that more is yet to come from the band.

Kamasi Washington — “Fearless Movement”

“Fearless Movement” is a tour de force for the tenor saxophonist, and it’s full of boundless creativity and vision. In keeping with the name of the project, Washington fearlessly explores modern jazz by combining his virtuosic performances with atypical additions like synths, indigenous instruments and strings. Altogether unique, Washington’s work continues to pioneer jazz in a changing landscape.

Magdalena Bay — “Imaginal Disk”

The synth-pop duo Magdalena Bay broke onto the scene in dramatic fashion with its first, highly-praised release. Mere years later, the group shattered even the loftiest expectations with “Imaginal Disk,” an imaginative concept album that centers around a character undergoing a failed personality-alteration procedure. While that character strives to find themself post-op, Magdalena Bay explores nostalgic pop tropes through track after exciting track. Not one song on this album falls flat, and each one brings a new twist to its central concepts and themes.

Charli xcx — “BRAT”

Charli xcx created the defining moment of the summer when she unveiled “BRAT,” a hyperpop album filled with surprisingly thoughtful club hits. While the actual content of the album doesn’t match the highs of Charli’s earlier and less approachable work, it excels at simplifying some of her eccentricities into a more digestible package while retaining the quality of her songwriting and musicianship. Midway through an incredible career, Charli finally got the success she deserved with “BRAT.”

Geordie Greep — “The New Sound”

After the dissolution of the acclaimed British rock band Black Midi, Greep, who was the lead singer, announced that he would be releasing solo material in a completely new style. Holed away in a Brazilian studio with local musicians, Greep crafted “The New Sound,” an innovative fusion of samba, jazz and progressive rock. Featuring rich scores of Brazilian ensemble along with traditional rock balladry, this album is anything but predictable and everything except boring.

Every song on the album is full of Greep’s characteristically wry humor and vulgar songwriting, usually accompanied by a narrative twist. Lyrically, this is some of his most entertaining work to date, and vocally, he puts on one of the best shows of his career. The production on the album is also immaculate, allowing the listener to hear every detail of the complexity of Greep’s arrangements, featuring instruments from across the spectrum of genres. In all, “The New Sound” is an unmissable collection of songs that could top the totem pole of 2024.