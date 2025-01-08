Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White


Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

Alabama gymnastics set for first meet of season against North Carolina

Manisha Ramachandran, Contributing Writer
January 8, 2025
CW / Clara Kee
Alabama Gymnastics team prepares upcoming meet against North Carolina.

The Alabama gymnastics team starts the 2025 season at home Friday against the University of North Carolina at 7 p.m. Also on Friday, Alabama Athletics will be celebrating Big Al’s birthday, and fans can expect to see pre-meet festivities. 

In December, the gymnastics team held a Crimson and White preview meet. Head coach Ashley Johnston said that the team has been prepping hard.

“They’re ready to get out in front of our crowd, be under the lights and start strong,” Johnston said.

Freshman Ryan Fuller talked about the excitement surrounding her first meet at home. 

“I’ve been working really hard my entire career,” Fuller said. “I can’t wait to get out there and show everybody what we’ve been working on this whole preseason.” 

Since 2000, Alabama is 5-0 against UNC, with the last matchup being a 2022 meet the Crimson Tide won 197.875 to 195.325. 

Despite the winning streak against the Tar Heels, Alabama is coming into the meet with a level head. However, freshman Love Birt and graduate student Cameron Machado are out due to injury. 

“They’re a strong team,” Johnston said. “We think it’s going to be a great opponent for us to challenge ourselves and really start off this season.”

She said that in each event rotation, fans can expect to see three to four new routines. 

“There’s a lot of excitement around that. I really believe in the work that our group has done. They have worked harder than I have ever seen a team get up and work,” Johnston said. 

The meet against UNC can be streamed on SEC Network+. 

 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in SPORTS
Alabama guard Mark Sears (#1) dribbles the ball against South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena in Columbus, SC on Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025.
Alabama dominates South Carolina in Columbia 88-68, Sears scores game-high 22
Alabama forward Grant Nelson (#4) pushes through an Oklahoma defender.
How Alabama avoided déjà vu, defeated Oklahoma in SEC opener
Alabama guard Zaay Green (#14) sets up for a free throw against Missouri.
Strong team effort propels Alabama to 68-49 win versus Missouri with Barker out of action
Alabama guard/forward Aaliyah Nye prepares to shoot a free throw against Troy.
Senior send-off: Aaliyah Nye hoping to finish off her Alabama career with a championship
Alabama forward Essence Cody (#21) shoots a free throw against Missouri.
How Essence Cody is elevating Alabama women’s basketball as versatile forward
Alabama guard Aden Holloway shoots the ball during the Crimson Tide's game against Oklahoma.
Alabama rolls past Oklahoma in a top-15 matchup to begin SEC play