Alabama’s players of the game in 28-14 win over Auburn

Elijah Burks, Staff Writer
December 3, 2024
CW/ Riley Brown
Wide receiver Germie Bernard (#5) in Alabama’s game against Auburn on Nov. 30.

Alabama extended its winning streak in the Iron Bowl to five games, beating Auburn 28-14. Here are the players of the game for the Crimson Tide in the win.

Germie Bernard

The wide receiver and former Washington transfer had his best game of the season, as he hauled in seven catches for a career-high 111 yards. It marks the first time since Ryan Williams in Week 5 against Georgia that a Crimson Tide receiver has gone for 100 yards.

Bernard also showed off his big-play ability during the game with four catches of at least 15 yards. He has had at least 60 receiving yards in seven of his last eight games and has been the team’s leading receiver in the last three.

“It all starts in practice. He does great things in practice,” running back Jam Miller said. “He’s a hard worker all throughout the season.”

Jalen Milroe

There wasn’t a player that needed more of a bounce-back than quarterback Jalen Milroe after his disappointing performance in the 24-3 loss against Oklahoma last week.

Milroe completed 18 of 24 passes for 256 yards and used his legs heavily, running for 104 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. The three turnovers, two fumbles and an interception were a problem, but it was an all-around good game for Milroe.

“It’s all about having an open mindset and a growth mindset,” Milroe said. “It’s important to go 1-0 every week.”

Bray Hubbard

It was another game with a turnover for the defensive back, as he read right through Auburn’s trick-play attempt and picked off a pass from Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter. The interception put the momentum heavily in Alabama’s favor, and with the score 28-14 in the fourth quarter, it greatly diminished the hopes of an Auburn comeback.

Hubbard continues to be the surprise of the season for the Crimson Tide after being inserted in the starting lineup at safety due to a season-ending injury to Keon Sabb. He now has three turnovers forced in just five starts.

“He was just waiting for his opportunity,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “While he was waiting, he was just getting ready this entire season. That’s a credit to him.”

Malachi Moore

The fifth-year senior and safety played his last game at Bryant-Denny Stadium and finished his college career 5-0 against Auburn. He was active in his last home game, recording four tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss, breaking up three passes, and making a couple of big hits.

DeBoer praised Moore’s impact on the team this season as a veteran leader. He also said Moore helped set the tone for the defense during the game.

“He loves this place more than anyone can ever imagine, and we see it every day in practice,” DeBoer said, adding his energy and the way he was “flying around” had a positive impact on the defense. 

Alabama will now wait and see if it will be playing in the College Football Playoff or a normal bowl game. The next rankings reveal is Tuesday night.

